FESTIVALS

Bay Dreams

Featuring Cardi B, MIGOS, Tash Sultana, Peking Duk

ASB Baypark Stadium, Tauranga

Wednesday, January 2

FOMO FESTIVAL

Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Pump, Mura Masa, Kali Uchis

Spark Arena, Auckland

Wednesday, January 9

Mumford & Sons with special guests

Featuring Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka, Angie McMahon, Sam Fender

Western Springs Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, January 12

Soundsplash

Featuring Macky Gee, Sachi, Kings, Theia

Wainui Reserve, Raglan

Friday January 18 – Sunday January 20

Laneway Festival

Featuring Jorja Smith, Mitski, Jon Hopkins, Lontalius

Albert Park, Auckland

Monday January 28

Jorja Smith is heading to New Zealand in 2019 for Laneway Festival. Photo / AP

So Pop

Featuring Aqua, Vengaboys, Blue, B*Witched

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tuesday February 5

Float

Featuring Mitch James, Drax Project, Sachi, Stan Walker

Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua

Saturday February 16

Splore

Featuring Rudimental, Hollie Smith, Peach Milk, The Beths

Tapapakanga Regional Park, Auckland

Thursday February 21 – Sunday February 24

Hidden

Featuring Kayzo, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask, Shapeshifter

Ellerslie Racecourse, Auckland

Friday February 22

WOMAD

Featuring Teeks, MC Tali, The Correspondents, Sona Jobarteh

TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Friday March 15 – Sunday March 17

Teeks is part of the Aotearoa contingent at WOMAD Festival 2019. Photo / supplied

Auckland Arts Festival

Featuring Beach House, Neko Case, Death Cab for Cutie, Four Tet

Various venues

Thursday March 7 – Sunday March 24

NEW YEARS EVE

Rhythm & Vines

Featuring Vince Staples, Flight Facilities, Duke Dumont, Openside

Waiohika Estate, Gisborne

Friday December 28 – Tuesday January 1

Rhythm & Alps

Featuring Action Bronson, Matt Corby, The Black Seeds, Julia Deans

Cardrona Alpine Resort, Wanaka

Saturday December 29 – Tuesday January 1

Northern Bass

Featuring Joey Bada$$, Stefflon Don, Jess B, Villette

Worsfold Farm, Mangawhai

Saurday December 29 – Tuesday January 1



Wondergarden

Featuring Nightmares on Wax, Ladi6, Matthew Young, k2k

Silo Park, Auckland

Monday December 31

TOURS

Oddisee

Powerstation, Auckland

Friday December 7

Leisure

Hollywood Cinema, Auckland

Friday December 7

The Breeders

Powerstation, Auckland

Tuesday December 11

Wu-Tang Clan

Trusts Arena, Auckland

Friday December 14

The full lineup of legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan are coming to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Legendary hip-hop troupe Wu-Tang Clan are heading to New Zealand to celebrate 25 years since their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), widely considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. The group's first-ever New Zealand headline shows will assemble the full line-up of Ghostface Killah, Method Man, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, RZA, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna.

Bhad Bhabie

The Studio, Auckland

Saturday December 15

The Beths

Leigh Sawmill Café, Auckland

Saturday December 15

The Beths are heading on a Christmas tour. Photo / supplied

Shania Twain

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tuesday December 18/Wednesday December 19

Though she famously purchased a large chunk of land in the South Island, Shania Twain has never performed in New Zealand – until now. The Man I Feel Like a Woman singer is bringing her Now tour to our shores for two shows at Spark Arena, where she'll mix up new material with her beloved hits.

Twenty One Pilots

Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday December 21

Rae Sremmurd

Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland

Friday January 4

Brent Faiyez

Tuning Fork, Auckland

Wednesday January 9

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Logan Campbell Centre

Saturday January 12

Conversations with Nick Cave

Town Hall, Auckland

Thursday January 17

Fat Freddy's Drop

Western Springs Stadium, Auckland

Saturday January 19

Kiwi band Fat Freddy's Drop. Photo / supplied

Idles

Tuning Fork, Auckland

Sunday January 20/Monday January 21

Julia Holter

Tuning Fork, Auckland

Thursday January 24

Marlin's Dreaming

Galatos, Auckland

Friday January 25

Fatboy Slim

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Friday January 25

Fatboy Slim. Photo / supplied

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday January 26

Calexico

Powerstation, Auckland

Tuesday January 29

Florence and the Machine

Spark Arena, Auckland

Wednesday January 3

Florence and The Machine plays Spark Arena on January 30. Photo / supplied

Florence Welch is bringing her band to New Zealand off the back of her fourth album High as Hope, which arrived midway through this year. Last here in 2015, Welch returns in 2019 to play Laneway and her own solo show. Her Spark performance will likely allow her to unveil a fully theatrical Florence and the Machine show, offering fans a proper chance to witness her ethereal vocals and enchanting stage presence across one spellbinding night.

Lily Allen

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday February 2

George Ezra

Spark Arena, Auckland

Monday February 4

The Prodigy

Trusts Arena, Auckland

Tuesday February 5

Julien Baker

Tuning Fork, Auckland

Friday February 15

Lauryn Hill

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday February 16

Lauryn Hill is celebrating 20 years since her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Photo / AP

It's been 20 years since Lauryn Hill released her seminal RnB album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and she's heading to New Zealand to celebrate. Last year in 2010 for Ragamuffin festival, the upcoming tour aims to capture the essence of Hill's ground-breaking, Grammy-winning debut album, the influence of which is still tangible in popular music two decades later.

Marlon Williams with the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra

Villa Maria Estate Winery, Auckland

Saturday February 16



Deafheaven

Galatos, Auckland

Thursday February 21

Six60

Western Springs Stadium, Auckland

Saturday February 23

Six60 will be the first NZ act to headline a show at Western Springs. Photo / supplied

Six60 made history this year when they sold out Western Springs Stadium, marking them as the first New Zealand band to do so. Selling 50,000 tickets in 10 weeks, the group have set a new precedent for expectations of local success for New Zealand musicians. They've recruited a stacked guest roster of Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Swidt and Ilbaz to join them – though points are docked for it being an all-male line-up, which shouldn't still be happening in 2019.

The Eagles

Spark Arena, Auckland

February 26

Happy Mondays

Powerstation, Auckland

February 27/28

Julia Jacklin

Hollywood Cinema, Auckland

March 1

Julia Jacklin. Photo / supplied

Rufus Wainright

Town Hall, Auckland

March 2

Jesus and Mary Chain

Powerstation, Auckland

March 4

Arctic Monkeys

Spark Arena, Auckland

March 6

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Spark Arena, Auckland

March 8/9