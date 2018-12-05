FESTIVALS

Bay Dreams

Featuring Cardi B, MIGOS, Tash Sultana, Peking Duk

ASB Baypark Stadium, Tauranga

Wednesday, January 2

FOMO FESTIVAL
Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Pump, Mura Masa, Kali Uchis
Spark Arena, Auckland
Wednesday, January 9

Mumford & Sons with special guests
Featuring Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka, Angie McMahon, Sam Fender
Western Springs Stadium, Auckland
Saturday, January 12

Soundsplash
Featuring Macky Gee, Sachi, Kings, Theia
Wainui Reserve, Raglan
Friday January 18 – Sunday January 20

Laneway Festival
Featuring Jorja Smith, Mitski, Jon Hopkins, Lontalius
Albert Park, Auckland
Monday January 28

Jorja Smith is heading to New Zealand in 2019 for Laneway Festival. Photo / AP
So Pop

Featuring Aqua, Vengaboys, Blue, B*Witched

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tuesday February 5

Float
Featuring Mitch James, Drax Project, Sachi, Stan Walker
Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua
Saturday February 16

Splore
Featuring Rudimental, Hollie Smith, Peach Milk, The Beths
Tapapakanga Regional Park, Auckland
Thursday February 21 – Sunday February 24

Hidden
Featuring Kayzo, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask, Shapeshifter
Ellerslie Racecourse, Auckland
Friday February 22

WOMAD
Featuring Teeks, MC Tali, The Correspondents, Sona Jobarteh
TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth
Friday March 15 – Sunday March 17

Teeks is part of the Aotearoa contingent at WOMAD Festival 2019. Photo / supplied
Auckland Arts Festival

Featuring Beach House, Neko Case, Death Cab for Cutie, Four Tet

Various venues

Thursday March 7 – Sunday March 24

NEW YEARS EVE

Rhythm & Vines

Featuring Vince Staples, Flight Facilities, Duke Dumont, Openside

Waiohika Estate, Gisborne

Friday December 28 – Tuesday January 1

Rhythm & Alps
Featuring Action Bronson, Matt Corby, The Black Seeds, Julia Deans
Cardrona Alpine Resort, Wanaka
Saturday December 29 – Tuesday January 1

Northern Bass
Featuring Joey Bada$$, Stefflon Don, Jess B, Villette
Worsfold Farm, Mangawhai
Saurday December 29 – Tuesday January 1

Wondergarden
Featuring Nightmares on Wax, Ladi6, Matthew Young, k2k
Silo Park, Auckland
Monday December 31

TOURS

Oddisee

Powerstation, Auckland

Friday December 7

Leisure
Hollywood Cinema, Auckland
Friday December 7

The Breeders
Powerstation, Auckland
Tuesday December 11

Wu-Tang Clan
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Friday December 14

The full lineup of legendary hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan are coming to New Zealand. Photo / Supplied
Legendary hip-hop troupe Wu-Tang Clan are heading to New Zealand to celebrate 25 years since their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), widely considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. The group's first-ever New Zealand headline shows will assemble the full line-up of Ghostface Killah, Method Man, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, RZA, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna.

Bhad Bhabie
The Studio, Auckland
Saturday December 15

The Beths
Leigh Sawmill Café, Auckland
Saturday December 15

The Beths are heading on a Christmas tour. Photo / supplied
Shania Twain

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tuesday December 18/Wednesday December 19

Though she famously purchased a large chunk of land in the South Island, Shania Twain has never performed in New Zealand – until now. The Man I Feel Like a Woman singer is bringing her Now tour to our shores for two shows at Spark Arena, where she'll mix up new material with her beloved hits.

Twenty One Pilots
Spark Arena, Auckland
Friday December 21

Rae Sremmurd
Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland
Friday January 4

Brent Faiyez
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Wednesday January 9

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Logan Campbell Centre
Saturday January 12

Conversations with Nick Cave
Town Hall, Auckland
Thursday January 17

Fat Freddy's Drop
Western Springs Stadium, Auckland
Saturday January 19

Kiwi band Fat Freddy's Drop. Photo / supplied
Idles

Tuning Fork, Auckland

Sunday January 20/Monday January 21

Julia Holter
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Thursday January 24

Marlin's Dreaming
Galatos, Auckland
Friday January 25

Fatboy Slim
Claudelands Arena, Hamilton
Friday January 25

Fatboy Slim. Photo / supplied
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday January 26

Calexico
Powerstation, Auckland
Tuesday January 29

Florence and the Machine
Spark Arena, Auckland
Wednesday January 3

Florence and The Machine plays Spark Arena on January 30. Photo / supplied
Florence Welch is bringing her band to New Zealand off the back of her fourth album High as Hope, which arrived midway through this year. Last here in 2015, Welch returns in 2019 to play Laneway and her own solo show. Her Spark performance will likely allow her to unveil a fully theatrical Florence and the Machine show, offering fans a proper chance to witness her ethereal vocals and enchanting stage presence across one spellbinding night.

Lily Allen
Spark Arena, Auckland
Saturday February 2

George Ezra
Spark Arena, Auckland
Monday February 4

The Prodigy
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Tuesday February 5

Julien Baker
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Friday February 15

Lauryn Hill
Spark Arena, Auckland
Saturday February 16

Lauryn Hill is celebrating 20 years since her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Photo / AP
It's been 20 years since Lauryn Hill released her seminal RnB album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and she's heading to New Zealand to celebrate. Last year in 2010 for Ragamuffin festival, the upcoming tour aims to capture the essence of Hill's ground-breaking, Grammy-winning debut album, the influence of which is still tangible in popular music two decades later.

Marlon Williams with the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra
Villa Maria Estate Winery, Auckland
Saturday February 16

Deafheaven
Galatos, Auckland
Thursday February 21

Six60
Western Springs Stadium, Auckland
Saturday February 23

Six60 will be the first NZ act to headline a show at Western Springs. Photo / supplied
Six60 made history this year when they sold out Western Springs Stadium, marking them as the first New Zealand band to do so. Selling 50,000 tickets in 10 weeks, the group have set a new precedent for expectations of local success for New Zealand musicians. They've recruited a stacked guest roster of Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Swidt and Ilbaz to join them – though points are docked for it being an all-male line-up, which shouldn't still be happening in 2019.

The Eagles
Spark Arena, Auckland
February 26

Happy Mondays
Powerstation, Auckland
February 27/28

Julia Jacklin
Hollywood Cinema, Auckland
March 1

Julia Jacklin. Photo / supplied
Rufus Wainright

Town Hall, Auckland

March 2

Jesus and Mary Chain
Powerstation, Auckland
March 4

Arctic Monkeys
Spark Arena, Auckland
March 6

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Spark Arena, Auckland
March 8/9