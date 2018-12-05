FESTIVALS
Bay Dreams
Featuring Cardi B, MIGOS, Tash Sultana, Peking Duk
ASB Baypark Stadium, Tauranga
Wednesday, January 2
FOMO FESTIVAL
Featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Pump, Mura Masa, Kali Uchis
Spark Arena, Auckland
Wednesday, January 9
Mumford & Sons with special guests
Featuring Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka, Angie McMahon, Sam Fender
Western Springs Stadium, Auckland
Saturday, January 12
Soundsplash
Featuring Macky Gee, Sachi, Kings, Theia
Wainui Reserve, Raglan
Friday January 18 – Sunday January 20
Laneway Festival
Featuring Jorja Smith, Mitski, Jon Hopkins, Lontalius
Albert Park, Auckland
Monday January 28
So Pop
Featuring Aqua, Vengaboys, Blue, B*Witched
Spark Arena, Auckland
Tuesday February 5
Float
Featuring Mitch James, Drax Project, Sachi, Stan Walker
Lake Tikitapu, Rotorua
Saturday February 16
Splore
Featuring Rudimental, Hollie Smith, Peach Milk, The Beths
Tapapakanga Regional Park, Auckland
Thursday February 21 – Sunday February 24
Hidden
Featuring Kayzo, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask, Shapeshifter
Ellerslie Racecourse, Auckland
Friday February 22
WOMAD
Featuring Teeks, MC Tali, The Correspondents, Sona Jobarteh
TSB Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth
Friday March 15 – Sunday March 17
Auckland Arts Festival
Featuring Beach House, Neko Case, Death Cab for Cutie, Four Tet
Various venues
Thursday March 7 – Sunday March 24
NEW YEARS EVE
Rhythm & Vines
Featuring Vince Staples, Flight Facilities, Duke Dumont, Openside
Waiohika Estate, Gisborne
Friday December 28 – Tuesday January 1
Rhythm & Alps
Featuring Action Bronson, Matt Corby, The Black Seeds, Julia Deans
Cardrona Alpine Resort, Wanaka
Saturday December 29 – Tuesday January 1
Northern Bass
Featuring Joey Bada$$, Stefflon Don, Jess B, Villette
Worsfold Farm, Mangawhai
Saurday December 29 – Tuesday January 1
Wondergarden
Featuring Nightmares on Wax, Ladi6, Matthew Young, k2k
Silo Park, Auckland
Monday December 31
TOURS
Oddisee
Powerstation, Auckland
Friday December 7
Leisure
Hollywood Cinema, Auckland
Friday December 7
The Breeders
Powerstation, Auckland
Tuesday December 11
Wu-Tang Clan
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Friday December 14
Legendary hip-hop troupe Wu-Tang Clan are heading to New Zealand to celebrate 25 years since their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), widely considered one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. The group's first-ever New Zealand headline shows will assemble the full line-up of Ghostface Killah, Method Man, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, RZA, Raekwon, Masta Killa and Cappadonna.
Bhad Bhabie
The Studio, Auckland
Saturday December 15
The Beths
Leigh Sawmill Café, Auckland
Saturday December 15
Shania Twain
Spark Arena, Auckland
Tuesday December 18/Wednesday December 19
Though she famously purchased a large chunk of land in the South Island, Shania Twain has never performed in New Zealand – until now. The Man I Feel Like a Woman singer is bringing her Now tour to our shores for two shows at Spark Arena, where she'll mix up new material with her beloved hits.
Twenty One Pilots
Spark Arena, Auckland
Friday December 21
Rae Sremmurd
Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland
Friday January 4
Brent Faiyez
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Wednesday January 9
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Logan Campbell Centre
Saturday January 12
Conversations with Nick Cave
Town Hall, Auckland
Thursday January 17
Fat Freddy's Drop
Western Springs Stadium, Auckland
Saturday January 19
Idles
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Sunday January 20/Monday January 21
Julia Holter
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Thursday January 24
Marlin's Dreaming
Galatos, Auckland
Friday January 25
Fatboy Slim
Claudelands Arena, Hamilton
Friday January 25
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
Spark Arena, Auckland
Saturday January 26
Calexico
Powerstation, Auckland
Tuesday January 29
Florence and the Machine
Spark Arena, Auckland
Wednesday January 3
Florence Welch is bringing her band to New Zealand off the back of her fourth album High as Hope, which arrived midway through this year. Last here in 2015, Welch returns in 2019 to play Laneway and her own solo show. Her Spark performance will likely allow her to unveil a fully theatrical Florence and the Machine show, offering fans a proper chance to witness her ethereal vocals and enchanting stage presence across one spellbinding night.
Lily Allen
Spark Arena, Auckland
Saturday February 2
George Ezra
Spark Arena, Auckland
Monday February 4
The Prodigy
Trusts Arena, Auckland
Tuesday February 5
Julien Baker
Tuning Fork, Auckland
Friday February 15
Lauryn Hill
Spark Arena, Auckland
Saturday February 16
It's been 20 years since Lauryn Hill released her seminal RnB album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and she's heading to New Zealand to celebrate. Last year in 2010 for Ragamuffin festival, the upcoming tour aims to capture the essence of Hill's ground-breaking, Grammy-winning debut album, the influence of which is still tangible in popular music two decades later.
Marlon Williams with the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra
Villa Maria Estate Winery, Auckland
Saturday February 16
Deafheaven
Galatos, Auckland
Thursday February 21
Six60
Western Springs Stadium, Auckland
Saturday February 23
Six60 made history this year when they sold out Western Springs Stadium, marking them as the first New Zealand band to do so. Selling 50,000 tickets in 10 weeks, the group have set a new precedent for expectations of local success for New Zealand musicians. They've recruited a stacked guest roster of Drax Project, Sons of Zion, Swidt and Ilbaz to join them – though points are docked for it being an all-male line-up, which shouldn't still be happening in 2019.
The Eagles
Spark Arena, Auckland
February 26
Happy Mondays
Powerstation, Auckland
February 27/28
Julia Jacklin
Hollywood Cinema, Auckland
March 1
Rufus Wainright
Town Hall, Auckland
March 2
Jesus and Mary Chain
Powerstation, Auckland
March 4
Arctic Monkeys
Spark Arena, Auckland
March 6
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Spark Arena, Auckland
March 8/9