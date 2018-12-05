The Monkees' Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz are heading to New Zealand in June 2019.

In The Mike and Micky Show, Nesmith and Dolenz will be playing Monkees music spanning more than 50 years, including classics from the beloved TV show.

The tour will mark Nesmith's first time in New Zealand since 1977, and the shows will include some of his compositions that have never been performed live.

"I love being on stage with Micky," says Nesmith. "We've been collaborating for over 50 years, so it's hard to believe it's never been just the two of us. I'm excited to dust off some tunes that I haven't played for a long time too. These are going to be some fun shows."

The Monkees perform at Chrischurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on June 8, Auckland's Great Hall on June 9, and Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre on June 10.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, December 14 at 11am.