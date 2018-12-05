Married at First Sight New Zealand star Julia Malley has opened up about the "horrendous" bullying she's experienced since her time on the reality show.

The 32-year-old told Daily Mail Australia that her portrayal as the series' villain led to a massive amount of social media abuse.

"I literally get told to kill myself. They would pick apart my physical appearance, people would tell me I should get Botox. Eventually I stopped reading it and I got my friends to manage social media for me," she said.

She also added that she was "a bit shocked" by the show's editing and the way she ended up being portrayed.

"I didn't realise it would be that edited. They missed out on a lot of the positive stuff that I said and made me look like a real bitch. As a result, I received a lot of cyber bullying - like, horrendously.

"They were really bad. I wasn't prepared for it at all and it really did affect me in a negative way, and it still is. I'm still processing it."

That said, Malley doesn't blame the production who "need to make TV ratings or they don't have a job".

She also says they offered free counselling services and provided a psychologist after the show.