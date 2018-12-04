Free Willy star Jason James Richter has reached a plea deal and been sentenced to jail over a domestic violence altercation with his girlfriend.

Richter - who played Jesse in the 1993 movie - was arrested in October over the incident and according to Page Six at the time, he spent two nights in jail before being released on $27,000 bail.

He was later charged with two misdemeanours for domestic battery and vandalism.

Entertainment Tonight reported the 38-year-old pleaded no contest to the vandalism charge and was found guilty. Because of the change from not guilty to no contest, the court then dismissed his domestic battery charge.

Advertisement

Richter was sentenced to four days in jail and 36 months probation, but the court credited him the two days he spent in jail in October.

Actor Jason James Richter pictured in September. Photo / Getty Images

He will also have to pay fines to his girlfriend and must enrol in a 52-week domestic violence treatment program.

Richter denies the allegations, with his rep telling the New York Post in October: "Jason and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that unfortunately escalated to the point where police were called.

"However, Jason vehemently denies any physical altercation. He is devastated that anyone has been led to believe otherwise."