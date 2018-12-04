They may have split in October but Ariana Grande has showed she still cares for Pete Davidson as she tells his bullies to back off.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram after her ex revealed that online trolls and people in the street are encouraging him to kill himself.

Pete Davidson (L) and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Photo / Getty

The pair, who got engaged in June after just months of dating, called it quits in October.

"I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others," she wrote. "I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about pete and his health."

"I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I've learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so I do understand," Grande continued.

"but you truly don't know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u that."

Photo / Instagram

Grande has recently released her latest track, Thank U, Next, which rather than throwing shade ar her exes, thanks them for making her the woman she is today.

Grande has dated dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, SNL comedian Davidson and the late musician Mac Miller.

"I will always have irrevocable love for (Pete) and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point," Grande wrote.

Earlier, Davidson wrote a length Instagram post which revealed his ordeal.

Rapper Mac Miller and singer Ariana Grande pose backstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York. Photo / Getty

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months. I've spoken about BPD (borderline personality disorder) and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," said Davidson.

"To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you," he added.

