Ambition has no limits when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns in this hilarious exploration of the cut-throat world of pro football. After refusing to compromise his principles to make an alliance with two filthy-rich brothers, Johnson's character expands the firm in the area of client management. They build an extensive client base of young sporting sensations and veteran stars alike, but his role in their lives delves much further than money management. Rather, he struggles to help them navigate the many battles that come with life in the public eye as big-time "ballers". Play ball from today.

This one's based on the idea there's a never-ending amount of knowledge we don't have when it comes to our health. TrustWHO documents film-maker Lilian Franck's quest to discover what lies behind the facade of the world's largest public health body, the World Health Organisation. Established with the aim of building a healthier future for people all over the world, the documentary uncovers there are very few institutions we can rely on for competence and independence in this area. It offers us an understanding into how the medical world gives us answers, leaving us to ponder who we can trust. It will be available Tuesday.

An entire collection of fresh British television will be available on TVNZ OnDemand from

Monday. There is plenty to choose from with over 12 titles covering an array of genres,

An entire collection of fresh British television will be available on TVNZ OnDemand from Monday. There is plenty to choose from with over 12 titles covering an array of genres, totalling more than 100 hours of streaming. You can watch full seasons of modern classics such as Dickensian, Bleak House, Little Dorrit and Broken. Plus, get ready to laugh your socks off with classic episodes of A Bit Of Fry And Laurie, the sketch show from television legends Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie. Love Charles Dickens? Need more Claire Foy in your life? If you love British television, TVNZ has answered your prayers.

In this docuseries, Death By Magic follows British magician Drummond Money-Coutts on his mission to uncover the stories of magicians who died. He travels the globe, sharing his infectious love of his craft and attempting feats that proved fatal to other magicians. He performs some of the most dangerous stunts ever attempted, such as being buried alive. The show will get your adrenalin pumping as he puts himself in perilous situations. A tribute to magicians who gave their lives in the pursuit of greatness, the series celebrates the dream-chasers who pushed themselves to the absolute limits of the craft. Prepare to have your mind blown. Available tomorrow.

