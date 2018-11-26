Looks like Kiwis are on the hunt for some Christmas cheer, with online searches for festive songs rising steadily since the end of October.

The top 10 songs searched so far have been released by Google with just over one month until the big day.

And according to YouTube search data released by Google NZ, we're big fans of our celebrity covers.

Unsurprisingly, Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You is at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, we're still keen on the traditional classics too, with The Little Drummer Boy the fourth most-searched song this year.

Check out what other Christmas jams Kiwis have been searching below - and Merry Mariah Season, one and all!

1. Mariah Carey – All I want for Christmas Is You

This track released in 1994 is considered the best-selling modern day Christmas song.

2. Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me

It can be assumed the younger generation is responsible for this song's appearance so close to the top of the list.

3. Wham! - Last Christmas

This classic has been covered by many artists since its original release and is quintessential to Christmas across all generations.

4. Pentatonix - Little Drummer Boy

The American a cappella group now have two full-length holiday albums.

A cappella group Pentatonix perform on stage during the 84th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. Photo / Getty Images

5. Justin Bieber – Mistletoe

This Christmas will be the first with Biebs as a married man, no wonder this is on the chart so we can reminisce on baby Biebs.

6. Michael Bublé – It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Some will be shocked this isn't at the top.

Michael Bublé's album "Christmas" has become the soundtrack to the festive season for many. Photo / Getty Images

7. Brenda Lee – Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

The classic kids' nativity play tune.

8. Pentatonix – Mary, Did You Know? Feat. The String Mob

The song is a modern Christmas classic, and makes Pentatonix the only band with two songs appearing on the list.

9. Sia – Sing For My Life

Sia was one of the first artists to jump on the Christmas 2018 wagon with the release of this brand new single on November 1st.

10. Gene Autry – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Over 60 years after its release this tune still brings delight for many.