Pirates of the Caribbean and Shrek writer Terry Rossio has been blasted on Twitter after posting an anti-vaxxing tweet which included the N-word.
His tweet came in response to The 100 writer Julie Benson, who put the call out on Twitter for more people to contribute to vaccination efforts.
Rossio, who has been hired to write the Johnny Quest film for Warner Brothers, responded: "My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here).
"Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n—-r (Rossio spelled the word out in full) and makes as little sense."
Twitter users were quick to blast Rossio, including fellow writer Jeff Grubb who sarcastically replied: "God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalise vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That's just history."
Among Russio's other credits are Aladdin and The Lone Ranger.