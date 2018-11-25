Pirates of the Caribbean and Shrek writer Terry Rossio has been blasted on Twitter after posting an anti-vaxxing tweet which included the N-word.

His tweet came in response to The 100 writer Julie Benson, who put the call out on Twitter for more people to contribute to vaccination efforts.

Rossio, who has been hired to write the Johnny Quest film for Warner Brothers, responded: "My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here).

"Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n—-r (Rossio spelled the word out in full) and makes as little sense."

Twitter users were quick to blast Rossio, including fellow writer Jeff Grubb who sarcastically replied: "God, this is such a good point. I remember how American founders and citizens enslaved vaccine skeptics for decades. And then, even after freeing them, the government enshrined laws to marginalise vaccine deniers and to deny them wealth and opportunity. That's just history."

Hi, autistic person here to utterly trash your garbage-ass tweet.



Vaccines are designed to create immunity by allowing the human body to get used to a disease and recognize it as a threat. They do not cause autism, not that it's a bad thing.



Also never drop the n-word again. — Agent Eckswhy (@Agentxy14Real) November 24, 2018

Hi, so -- let's unpack this. Every single doctor on the planet is "ill-informed?" Do you also believe global warming is a hoax? I'm just trying to get a sense of what we're dealing with here. — (((Unibrowser))) (@madfoot) November 23, 2018

WTF is even a "vaccine damaged" child? BTW parents, don't let your kid hang out with Terry Rossio's kids. — Wesley Chu (@wes_chu) November 24, 2018

Social media is powerful. One tweet can change twenty-five years of thinking about someone. I don't think Terry Rossio is a bad person, but, man, he might be a really stupid and insensitive one. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) November 23, 2018

For those not aware, @TerryRossio is a highly successful screenwriter and producer. He's been nominated for an Oscar and has screenwriting credits for Aladdin, Shrek, and all five Pirates of the Caribbean films. 2/ — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) November 24, 2018

1. Autism isn't "damaged"

2. Abolutely zero link between vaccines & autism

3. The "n" word is a vile, blood-soaked epithet used to demean decent, upstanding people. "Anti-vax" is a mild way to describe people who endanger their own helpless children & their entire community. — Qwertypam (@qwertypam) November 24, 2018

Oh hell no. This tweet by @TerryRossio infuriates me. @Lollardfish is correct: anti-vaxxers are NOT A PERSECUTED MINORITY.



You know what they are? Dangerous.



Let me educate you on infectious disease and the history of vaccination. https://t.co/2ouvKkIgbr — Jaipreet Virdi (@jaivirdi) November 24, 2018

Terry, I want you to say what you said here, in person, to a black person. A black friend of yours if you have any. Just your exact tweet here, verbatim, to a black person. — JaneEyrerysTargaryen (@intrstller) November 23, 2018

Among Russio's other credits are Aladdin and The Lone Ranger.