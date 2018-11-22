Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a second Auckland show in March due to overwhelming demand.

The US rockers will play a second and final show at Spark Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2019, following their show on Friday, March 8.

Known for their extensive roster of hits including By the Way, Under the Bridge and Dani California, Red Hot Chili Peppers recently released their 11th studio album, The Getaway, and have hinted at a 12th record due next year.

The group, made up of singer Anthony Kiedis, Melbourne-born bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, last played two sold-out shows at Spark Arena in 2013.

Advertisement

A Live Nation presale for the second show will be available from midday today. General tickets for both shows go on sale from midday Monday, November 26.