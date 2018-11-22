Dumbest thing someone has ever said to you ...

1.

When I worked at a call centre and someone said "Q for cucumber" to me.

2.

A previous coworker of mine thought that when looking at images of hurricanes, what she was seeing was the ocean swirling and not clouds.

Advertisement

3.

Watching

Dynasties

(British Attenborough documentary featuring chimps). Attenborough introduces the alpha male chimp on screen as David. Friend asks how they know he's called David.

4.

A few years ago I was travelling in Kenya and a few of us shelled out for a safari. Our guide was great and at one point said all the names for the animals in Swahili — simba is lion, for example. An American then asked: "did you always call them that, or did you decide to change it after

The Lion King

came out?" I really wanted to apologise to the tour guide in that moment who had to respond with respect to that guy.

5.

Employee looking in box where we kept the name tags. "Which one is mine?"

6.

A surprising amount of people in my life have thought that ham came from its own animal and had nothing to do with pigs. At least two of those people had this conversation while eating a ham sandwich after claiming not to eat pork. (

Via AskReddit

)

Driving by numbers

"I would like to share with you my embarrassing moment I learned at a late age," writes Sasha. "Last year my family and I were driving to Auckland domestic airport for a flight to Christchurch. Our car was full and we were stuck in traffic as we had to go via the Newmarket route as the Waterview Tunnel was still being finished. My sister was driving and to avoid the traffic she managed to use the T3 lane. To which I exclaimed 'we can't use this lane we have too many people!'. Everyone burst out laughing. I always thought to drive in those lanes you needed the exact number of people no more, no less ... I still get called 'T3' sometimes."