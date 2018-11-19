After more than 20 years together and with a catalogue of pop hits under their belts, Boyzone are calling quits - and they're coming to New Zealand for one last hurrah.

The iconic boyband is bringing their Thank You and Goodnight tour to New Zealand in April, so Kiwi fans will have their chance to farewell the group before they hang up their hats.

One of the most successful bands in Ireland and the UK, Boyzone have sold 25 million albums worldwide, toured the world and scored six number one singles and five number one albums.

Not only do they come equipped with hits like Picture Of You, No Matter What and Love Me For A Reason, Boyzone have also recently released their final album Thank You and Goodnight.

Advertisement

On it, they've collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran (Because) and Gary Barlow (Love) as well as a host of producers to create 12 brand new tracks they're excited to share on tour.

They'll play - for the last time! - at Auckland's Spark Arena on April 9 and Wellington's TSB Arena on April 10.

A Ticketmaster resale will take place November 21-28. General sales begin 9am on November 29.