Zoe Bell might be busy on the set of the new Quentin Tarantino film, but the Kiwi stuntwoman has found time to help save some endangered animals.

Tarantino's new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is in early stages of shooting and is said to be loosely based around the Manson Family murders that shook Hollywood in 1969.

With the film in its early stages of production, there are few details available about the plot.

But Bell, speaking from the set of the film in Los Angeles, told the Herald it had a typical Tarantino feel.

"It all has a lot of layers and it all has a lot of meaning to (Tarantino), which makes it feel pretty special," she said.

"Anytime I'm on one of his sets it feels like it is going to be something special," says Bell.

The film is accumulating a star-studded cast with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino already confirmed in the main cast, with other big names expected to join.

The incredible cast of Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' pic.twitter.com/TKgSeusMEi — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 19, 2018

Having shared the set with DiCaprio and Pitt on multiple occasions, Bell described the duo as complete professionals, and admitted she couldn't wait to work with Margot Robbie.

While working on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bell has also been involved in creating a new campaign for The Wilderness Society of Australia.

The campaign, #saveugly, is bringing attention to endangered species of animals which have been overshadowed because of the way they look.

Bell also explains that all animals — not just the good looking ones — play a part in our world.

"We also want to raise awareness to the fact that there are so many parts of our ecosystem and it's all interdependent on each other," says Bell.

While the focus for the campaign is on the animals, Bell thinks that the overall message can also be used for how we treat other people.

"What we may see as ugly is actually beautiful which, is essentially a much larger message rather than just the environment, sort of how to treat fellow humans as well, but that might just be me reading into it," she says.

The #saveugly campaign was released on June 20 with the music video which was worked on by Bell.

#SaveUgly I directed this lil number for @Wilderness_Aus starring @rosariodawson and a team of adorably ugly puppets. Follow @Wilderness_Aus​ or visit ​https://t.co/f5c7z5jFpD​ to see the full monty! Do it for your planet! pic.twitter.com/l7RDBcC57C — TheRealZoëBell (@TheRealZoeBell) June 19, 2018

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is expected to be released on August 9, 2019.