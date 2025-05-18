- Kings helped a terminally ill fan die peacefully by performing at his hospital bedside.
- The experience profoundly impacted Kings, changing his understanding of music’s significance to others.
- Kings is known for his 2016 hit Don’t Worry Bout’ It, which topped charts for 33 weeks.
New Zealand hip-hop artist Kings has opened up about the emotional moment he helped a fan with terminal cancer die peacefully with a performance by his hospital bed.
The Auckland-based musician, whose real name is Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, shared the story in a recent episode of Beyond The Beat, a new short series celebrating Kiwi artists for New Zealand Music Month.
Kings said the fan, a young boy from Christchurch, had originally invited him to perform at his birthday party.