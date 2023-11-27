Originally published by The Spinoff.
What are you going to be watching this week? We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.
The biggies
The Artful Dodger (series on Disney+ from November 29)
This is a weird one, you guys. In this continuation of Oliver Twist, Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, last seen in The Queen’s Gambit) finds himself in 1850s Australia, working as a respectable surgeon. However, when an old friend comes into his life, so does his love of crime, and he leans back into his old persona: The Artful Dodger. Hey, why not, Oliver Twist is a pretty sturdy source material to spin something off. / Sam Brooks
Slow Horses (season three on AppleTV+ from November 29)
From Ashley Bloomfield’s My Life in TV: “The last thing I watched was… a great series called Slow Horses, which is about a group of not very capable and slightly rogue MI5 agents. The last episode I watched was the culmination of quite an exciting first season.” If you can’t trust Sir Ashley, who can you trust?/ SB
Interview with the Vampire (series on TVNZ+ from November 30)
For some, the title Interview with the Vampire is synonymous with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise being kind of homosexual around each other. For others, it is synonymous with a pretty decent Anne Rice novel. For the rest of us, there is this new series, which centres on the life of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, and is romanced by Lestat de Lioncourt, and introduced to his newest fledgling teenage Claudia. It’s apparently really good! / SB
The notables
Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder (special on Disney+ from December 3)
It’s been a hard few years to be a Doctor Who fan. Several mediocre seasons made it seem as though the show was destined to be cancelled for the second time in its 60-year history. But now, with returning talent behind and in front of the camera in the forms of writer Russell T Davies and stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate, it’s starting to feel like Doctor Who has been saved from extinction. The uniquely British show has partnered with Disney+, bringing international production values to a programme that has historically been made on a shoestring budget. Hype for these three specials, celebrating six decades of the time lord, is at an all-time high. / Stewart Sowman-Lund
Virgin River (season five part two on Netflix from November 30)
Season five (part two!) of the soapy drama about a nurse-midwife living in a sleepy town in Northern California is nearly here, and frankly, I am counting down the hours. Virgin River is the sort of warm and friendly place where everyone knows everyone and nothing ever happens, apart from a worrying number of murders, drug busts, robberies, kidnappings and paternity scandals. Still, the women of the town love to quilt and there’s always some kind of drama at the bakery, and Martin Henderson’s character Jack is probably about to pull some epic s*** to save the town from the raging wild fires of last season’s finale. Absolute scenes, I’ll be hoovering up every drop. / Tara Ward
Unwanted (series on Neon from December 1)
Inspired by the book Bilal by journalist Fabrizio Gatti, this series follows an undercover human rights advocate aiding African migrants in their journey to Europe while human traffickers and government authorities confront them after a cruise ship packed with tourists unexpectedly rescues a group of refugees. Marco Bocci, Jessica Schwarz and Dada Fungula Bozela star. / SB
The films
Talk to Me (on Netflix from December 3)
“Even for the most hardened of horror fans, A24′s Gen Z seance flick, self-funded and made by South Australian YouTube duo RackaRacka, is a bone-chilling watch. Chris Schulz said it will “taunt your soul”, while other critics have said it “guides you straight by the hand into hell” and “plunges the adrenaline syringe deep.” I can confirm I haven’t been so upset by a horror film since Toni Collette picked up that razor wire in Hereditary. Must see. / Alex Casey
A League of Their Own (on Neon from November 29)
If you haven’t seen A League of Their Own, I suggest you open up a new tab on November 29, log in to Neon, and watch it immediately. It’s maybe one of the best sports films of all time, revolving around the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and their performance in the 1943 tournament. It also has a killer cast, including Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty, Madonna (!), and weirdly, Pretty Woman director Garry Marshall (who is the brother of this film’s director Peggy Marshall). / SB
Love, Actually (on Neon from December 1)
You know what Love, Actually is. You either love it, or you hate it. Everybody cries when Emma Thompson listens to Joni Mitchell. The end. / SB
Netflix
November 27
Go Dog: Season 4
November 28
Onmyoji
Verified Stand-Up
Love like a K-Drama
Comedy Royale
November 29
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
American Symphony
November 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Hard Days
Family Switch
Virgin River: Season Five: Part Two
Obliterated
December 1
Sweet Home: Season 2
Fisk: Season 2
The Batman
December 3
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Neon
November 27
Love in Taipei
November 28
Mavka: The Forest Song
November 29
Immortals
A League of Their Own
November 30
65
December 1
Unwanted
Spongebob Square Pants: Season 13a
Love, Actually
Arthur Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Grinch
Jack Frost
Prancer: A Christmas Tale
December 2
Memories
Nude Tuesday
After Love
December 3
Sweet Home Sextuplets: Season 1-2
Official Competition
TVNZ+
November 29
Red Bull Defiance
The MAD Life: Full Throttle
Braden Currie: Dedicated
Made In New Zealand
Broxh: Uncovered
Brook MacDonald: Road To Recovery
Nico’s Blank Canvas
Mt Fuji In One Stroke
Space Jump
One With The Water: Aotearoa
Pushing Progression: Breaking
November 30
Interview with the Vampire
December 1
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-8
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Coraline
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
The Addams Family
The Princess Bride
The Neverending Story
December 2
We Need to Talk About Cosby
The Big C: Seasons 1-4
ThreeNow
December 1
My Mom, Your Dad US: Season 1
Married at First Sight: US
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Celebrity IOU: Season 4
December 2
Scrublands
Disney+
November 29
The Artful Dodger
Prime Video
November 27
The Marsh King’s Daughter
November 28
Mavka: The Forest Song
November 30
65
December 1
Candy Cane Lane
Spoiler Alert
December 2
My Man is Cupid: Season 2
Apple TV+
N/A
AMC+/Acorn TV
November 27
Mrs. Wilson
December 1
Ride with Norman Reedus
Shudder
It’s a Wonderful Knife
Hayu
December 1
Paris in Love