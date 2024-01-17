British backpacker Grace Millane was murdered in December 2018.

Warning: Contains details of sexual violence

A new documentary about the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane and the trial of her killer Jesse Kempson will include previously unseen CCTV footage from the night she died.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, US-based film distributor Brainstorm Media has acquired the rights to The Lie: The Murder of Grace Millane, set to release in cinemas and on streaming in spring 2024 in the US.

The film, from British director Helena Coan, will include never-before-seen interviews and CCTV footage of Millane’s Tinder date with Kempson, during which he strangled her to death and left her body in a suitcase in the Waitakere Ranges in West Auckland.

The 21-year-old backpacker’s death made headlines throughout the world as Kempson’s trial revealed his history of violence towards women.

He was found guilty of murder in 2019 after presenting a “rough sex” defence in court, details of which her family was forced to listen to. Kempson was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment without parole.

Coan says Kempson’s defence, which boiled down to “she asked for it”, was the main reason she wanted to tell Millane’s story.

“I’ve been in that position and probably every woman in the history of the world has been in that position, on a new date with someone that you don’t really know,” she says.

“She was just a normal young woman who absolutely didn’t deserve what was about to happen to her.”

The rough sex defence can potentially result in a reduced sentence in some cases - which means “men are getting away with the most heinous, manipulative, planned, pre-meditated crimes,” Coan says.

“It’s scary to see how lawyers use this defence and how juries still buy into this idea, that a woman can consent to being strangled to death.”

But as it was pointed out during the court case, it takes up to 10 minutes to strangle someone to death.

A new documentary will explore what happened the night Grace Millane died.

“That’s not pleasure. That’s murder.”

The film was made with the blessing of Millane’s family and includes interviews with Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who was the lead investigator on the case.

Beard told Sky News last year, “Essentially the rough sex defence re-victimises that victim and their families - in a murder case, their families who are sitting in court.

“The victim isn’t there to answer.”

Sharing news of the film’s release on social media, Coan wrote, “I have never worked harder, been more challenged and been forever changed like I have with this film.

“Making a film about someone’s daughter, sister, friend is not a responsibility I take lightly.”

The documentary is produced by Matthew Metcalfe, who is based in New Zealand and known for his work on The Dead Lands and the upcoming Never Look Away, directed by Kiwi actress Lucy Lawless.

It’s not clear if or when the documentary will be available to view in New Zealand.



