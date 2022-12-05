Netflix’s newest star didn’t hold back when asked about her musical tastes in a recent interview – singling out Tones and I for a lashing. Photo / Getty Images

Netflix’s newest star didn’t hold back when asked about her musical tastes in a recent interview – singling out Tones and I for a lashing. Photo / Getty Images

The star of Netflix’s newest global hit series Wednesday didn’t hold back in a recent interview when asked about her musical tastes – singling out Aussie singer Tones and I’s biggest hit for a lashing.

US actress Jenna Ortega, 20, who plays the titular character in Netflix’s new Addams Family spin-off Wednesday, was asked the question, “What song is on your ‘Do Not Play’ list?” in a recent episode of the streamer’s Cookie Jar YouTube series.

“I’m not big on pop. A couple years ago, there was a song out called Dance Monkey,” Ortega began, referencing Tones and I’s 2019 global number one hit.

“If anyone ever played that in my house, they’re instantly being kicked out.”

Tones and I’s breakthrough hit was certainly inescapable, earning more than 2.5 billion streams on Spotify and another 1.9 billion views on YouTube. The song was a 17x platinum smash here in Tones’ home country, and became a massive hit in the US too, peaking at number four in the charts.

In fact, so overplayed was the song that even Tones herself recently admitted she was pretty sick of it.

Macklemore and Tones and I perform during Friday Jams Live at Western Springs Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

“I wrote that song on my own, not trying to do a single thing, and it happened,” she told Australian radio station Nova FM’s Smallzy’s Surgery earlier this year.

“But I don’t want to just try to chase that song – I loathe that song a lot of the time. A lot of times I don’t want to sing it.

“I don’t want to write another song like it … and a lot of the time I don’t want to sing it.”

Tones and I’s dislike of her own biggest hit may not come as a surprise to some fans, given she’s previously revealed she plans to quit singing altogether in just a few years.

“I’m not touring at the moment and I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be Tones and I for,” she said in a July 2021 with Hit NSW’s Breakfast with Gawndy and Maz.

“I mean, realistically I’m going to give myself another four years and then I want to be a songwriter. I feel like this is a lot and I want to keep writing music,” she said.

“As soon as my mental health isn’t wanting to do this, I’m stopping. I’m not pushing through this. I want to be happy and right now I am, but it can waver, and I wouldn’t continue it unless it was fulfilling me and making me happy.”

If Tones does follow through on those plans to retire at an early age, she could do so very comfortably: She recently made her debut on the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List, worth an estimated $35 million.