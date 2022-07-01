Fans were not happy about missing their fix of Stranger Things. Photo / Supplied

Fans were not happy about missing their fix of Stranger Things. Photo / Supplied

Netflix crashed as millions tried streaming the highly-anticipated volume two of Stranger Things 4.

Friday night plans were undoubtedly affected across the country by the outage, which was delivered to viewers with the dreaded "network error" message.

The second volume of Stranger Things 4 dropped at 7pm last night.

Outage detection website DownDetector detected a massive spike in Australia and New Zealand and thousands reported problems with the service.

Furious social media users took to Twitter to complain about the outage.

It's understood the outage only affected some users, with dozens taking to social media to report they had no problems accessing the hit Netflix TV series.

Earlier, Netflix in India was reportedly down briefly following the new Stranger Things release.

Users were delivered an error message telling them there was an issue connecting to servers.

Devastated fans responded to the Netflix Twitter account's announcement about Stranger Things now streaming, begging the company to urgently fix the technical issue.

"Netflix is literally down so many people are trying to watch right now," one reply read.

Others liked a reply that said they were losing their sanity as a result of the crash.

Netflix has yet to publicly respond to the crash.

As soon as I clicked on stranger things at 6:59pm the whole website crashed and isn’t working, I guess all of NZ was planning on watching tonight 😂 — Cara 🇳🇿 (@destinynz_) July 1, 2022