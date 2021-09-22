Netflix buys Roald Dahl Story Company

Netflix has confirmed it bought the Roald Dahl Story Company. Photo / 123RF

After feverish speculation a deal was close, Netflix has confirmed it bought the Roald Dahl Story Company.

The acquisition gives the streaming company exclusive rights to the stories and characters of the beloved children's author, who died in 1990.

Dahl was the author of classics including Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Witches and Fantastic Mr Fox. His works have been published into 63 languages and have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide.

Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company had an existing partnership since 2018 in which the streamer licenced several titles for adaptations. At the time The Hollywood Reporter claimed sources said that deal was worth nine figures while it pegged the whole catalogue at between US$500 million and US$1 billion.

The cost of the outright acquisition of the Roald Dahl Story Company has not been revealed.

In 2020, Netflix revealed it was working with Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi on two animations, the first based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory while the second was to be a spin-off series called Oompa-Loompas.

Netflix is also working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

A scene from movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo / Supplied

In a joint statement from Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and Roald Dahl Story Company managing director and Dahl's grandson Luke Kelly, the pair said: "These projects opened up our eyes to a much more ambitious venture – the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more.

"These stories and their messages and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent.

"As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into their mix."

Bloomberg reported the deal will be Netflix's largest acquisition. The company has made fewer than 10 in the past decade.

Dahl's books and stories have been the basis of several well-known projects in the past, including the Gene Wilder Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Anjelica Houston's The Witches and the Wes Anderson adaptation of Fantastic Mr Fox.

Matilda the Musical, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, has been a commercial and critical success.

Separately, there is currently a Charlie and the Chocolate Factorylive action adaptation in the works at Warner Bros, focused on a young Willy Wonka to be played by Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.