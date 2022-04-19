Neil Finn says "somehow the virus still slipped through." Photo / Getty Images

Rock legends Crowded House have been forced to pull the pin on the final four shows of their long-awaited Australia tour after singer Neil Finn tested positive for Covid-19.

The band's management confirmed the news this morning, hours before they were due to hit the stage at Hobart's Mystate Bank Arena for their next show.

Finn, 63, released a heartbroken statement announcing the postponement.

"I am absolutely crushed to have to postpone the last 4 shows of our Australian tour as I tested positive yesterday morning for Covid," the New Zealander wrote.

"In these very difficult conditions for touring, we were staying in our bubble and observing very strict protocols but somehow the virus still slipped through."

Finn, who is now in isolation, revealed he is experiencing "mild symptoms".

"I am relieved to be only experiencing mild symptoms at this stage and grateful for the protection that my triple boosted vaccination is providing.

"I am so sorry to disappoint our fans this coming week, but rest assured we will be back to make good."

The rest of the band's Dreamers Are Waiting tour, which was due to end with two A Day On The Green festivals this weekend, will be rescheduled soon.

Crowded House were set to play at Hobart's Mystate Bank Arena tonight, Canberra's Royal Theatre on April 21, and A Day On The Green dates at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong on April 23, and Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley on April 24.