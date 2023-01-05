Joan Sydney with fellow Neighbours star Alan Fletcher. Photo / Supplied

Neighbours and A Country Practice icon Joan Sydney has died aged 83.

The much-loved actress died peacefully on December 28, according to her friend, Wentworth star Sally-Anne Upton, who wrote: “Thank you for all you have taught me. Love, friendship, many memories shared that will be treasured forever.”

London-born Sydney made her screen debut in the 1957 film When We Are Married at age 18 before moving to Australia in 1965.

She was a beloved star across a number of iconic Australian TV shows, but became a household name as Matron Sloane on A Country Practice, featuring in 453 episodes between 1983 and 1990.

Joan Sydney (far right) as Matron Sloane.

The long-running role earned her the Silver Logie for Most Popular Actress in 1989.

Sydney’s career continued to blossom as Mary Patchett in E Street, Mary Price in All Saints and Valda Sheergold on Neighbours in 2002.

The actress was a semi-regular character on Ramsay St before becoming a full-time member of the cast between 2007 and 2008.

Sydney’s impressive list of TV credits also included Mother and Son, Something In The Air and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. She also appeared on stage in a number of productions such as My Fair Lady, Equus, Hello Dolly, Cat on a Hot Tin Toof and The Importance of Being Ernest.

The actress’ friends, fans and former co-stars took to social media to share heartfelt tributes following news of her death.

“Oh no... This is terrible news indeed. Comedy is never as easy as it looks and this lady made it look effortless. I adored her. Vale Joan Sydney,” wrote A Country Practice star Shane Withington.

RIP Joan Sydney. Her role as Valda Sheergold will always be one of the most ICONIC recurring guest characters in #Neighbours’ history! pic.twitter.com/wuJ7JQNxOP — NeighBens (@NeighBens) January 5, 2023