Award-winning artist Ne-Yo has announced he's returning to New Zealand with just one show this year.

Last time Kiwis saw Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo take to the stage, it was alongside Nelly and Ja Rule at Juicy Fest in Napier, Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangārei in 2023 - though his Tauranga fans missed out due to bad weather.

Now the singer/songwriter and record producer has announced he’s coming back to our shores this year, announcing the Australia and New Zealand leg of his Champagne and Roses tour - including just one show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday, October 5.

Real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, he’ll be joined by guest artist Lloyd as the shows kick off on September 26 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, followed by a September 28 show at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, RAC Arena Perth on September 29, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on October 2, and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 3. He’ll then head to New Zealand for the Auckland show.

Ne-Yo Taking the Juicy Fest stage at Park Island Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The three-time Grammy winner has a total of 23 billion global streams to his name, and wears many hats including that of entrepreneur, songwriter, actor and philanthropist.

Ne-Yo’s debut 2005 single So Sick went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching quadruple-platinum. Since then, he’s added an impressive number of global hit songs to his catalogue from Closer to Sexy Love, Because of You and Miss Independent - all of which fans can expect to hear on the night.

He’s also the songwriting talent behind countless hits written for other artists, from Unfaithful, Take a Bow, and Russian Roulette by Rihanna, Beyoncé's Irreplaceable, and songs by other artists from Usher to Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Jennifer Hudson.

As for his acting credits, they include appearing on World of Dance, Dance Monsters, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, The Sound of Christmas and Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding. He’s also set to star on the next season of 50 Cent’s drama series BMF.

Ne-Yo’s Champagne and Roses NZ tour:

When: Saturday, October 5.

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland.

Tickets: A presale for One NZ customers starts at 10am on Wednesday, April 17, at one.nz/rewards. Mastercard holders will have access to a presale from 10am, Wednesday, April 17, until 10am on Friday, April 19. My Live Nation presale starts at 11am on Friday, April 19, and ends at 10am on Monday, April 22.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am on Monday, April 22.