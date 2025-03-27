My Secret Auckland: Tim Alpe shares his favourite spots in the city

There is nothing better than spontaneously deciding to jump on the ferry to Waiheke for a long lunch at The Oyster Inn. The food, wine and location are world-class and easily accessible from Auckland. The beauty about Waiheke is that it’s so close to Auckland but also feels far away (in a good way!). Life in a big city can be crazy and to have the ability to escape to an island for a beautiful lunch is amazing.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

One of our absolute favourite restaurants in Auckland is a family-owned place called Bandung on Parnell Rise. It serves the most incredible Balinese-inspired street food, designed to share. The entire menu is incredible, but my absolute favourite is the nasi goreng which I have been known to order for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Auckland is the City of Sails, and the best way to see it is from the water. I like to take visitors across to Devonport for lunch, especially on a cracking summer’s day.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

While my days of massive nights out in Auckland CBD are somewhat behind me, I have always loved a late-night stop at the New Zealand-famous White Lady Burger truck on Commerce St. The burgers and shakes are perfect late at night, which I tell myself will help reduce the hangover in the morning. Queenstown may have its Ferg Burger, but we have the White Lady.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I love walking to the Good Day Cafe in Ōrākei for coffee. It is the quintessential local cafe, which wouldn’t look out of place in Sydney’s northern beaches. The coffee and food are amazing and ensure you start your day right. The owners, Jacqui and Dan, are great hosts who seem so grateful for your business.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Our go-to place for fish and chips is Catch a Fish in Parnell. They have a great selection of fresh fish and are conveniently located just up the road from Judges Bay, which is the perfect place for a picnic.

Favourite trail for a hike?

It’s definitely the Hūnua Ranges. The trails cater to all abilities and the views are spectacular. The best part about the hike is that it includes the stunning Hūnua Falls, which are even better when it’s pouring with rain.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I would have to say Miss LUCY’S at LyLo, but then again, I am a little biased. Eden Park has become an incredible concert venue and is now up there with international stadiums. I am a massive country music fan and had the best night ever when I saw Luke Combs live there recently.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I love a farmers’ market and seeing so many popping up around Auckland is great. My favourite is a small one located next to the Blind Institute in Newmarket. The fruit and veg, as well as the coffee and pastries, are incredibly fresh and well-priced. It’s great to also support local Kiwis building their small businesses.