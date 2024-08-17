Ozone in Grey Lynn. We hold all our meetings here. I swear I spend more time here than at my actual flat. Lovely team and great food!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Otto! Their spinach and goat cheese dumplings are dangerously good.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

I love taking visitors for a little winery tour on Waiheke. Mudbrick is a must-do for tourists. I will also likely take them up Mount Eden for a sunset.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Grand Central - I’m a sucker for a live band and a good, old-fashioned singalong to end a great night out.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Ipress in Mount Eden! Very welcoming local spot, with lots of space upstairs and laptop friendly.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love all of the walks in Birkenhead through the Kauri Glen reserves, these walks got me through the Auckland lockdowns. I also love heading out to Kitekite Falls.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I have such a soft spot for Wine Cellar, I’ve been coming here since I was a student and I still love seeing new bands here. I also love going to The Classic for some comedy or The Pineapple in Parnell for some live jazz.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Mount Eden Re:generate fashion market! Trick is to find a seller that is a similar size/style to you and voila! You will get a whole new wardrobe for $50.

Shannon Evison performs with The Madeleines at Auckland Live Morning Melodies on 9 September at Bruce Mason Centre. More info here: https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/show/mm24-the-madeleines



