My Secret Auckland: Street artist Ross Liew on the coolest spots in the city

Ross Liew. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, street artist Ross Liew

Favourite beach?

A pair of neighbouring beaches maybe... White's Beach and Anawhata for a proper beach excursion. I live centrally though so Takapuna is the pick for a quick and easy swim at all tides.

Favourite brunch spot?

Cafe culture fell off the radar with the arrival of kids some time ago so it's a nostalgic lens I apply to this one when I say Peter Hawkesby's Alleluya, formerly of Saint Kevins Arcade.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I have a small group of friends for which dinner involves riding into town on bicycles from the outlying suburbs. Where we eat will always be open late and typically serve Chinese or Korean food. In this city, there is no shortage of options on that front.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Maunga. I'm a visual person and understand this city much better from on top of the maunga. You can see the nature of the land, the relationships between places, the infrastructure and the movement of people. Maungawhau is hard to beat in that regard but Te Kōpuke is a favourite of the lesser maunga; my friend Paddy lives up that one and it has a lovely cone.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Love that this question assumes this happens. But on the rare occasion it does there is a park bench in Western Park that warrants a stop. Sometimes that park bench might actually be the night out. Being at the top of a park with an expanse of trees below you is a nice contrast to the noise and friction of the city.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I haven't drunk coffee in over 15 years and while I would like to, it's anxiety in a cup for me. So I drink peppermint tea and think about how much I just paid for a teabag while drinking it.

Favourite fish and chips shop?

I feel like your experience of fish and chips (good vs bad vs mediocre) correlates with the setting in which you eat it. When I think of fish and chips I think of the places I have eaten it, more so than the meal itself. Picnic tables, grassy banks, car bonnets... There is a city version of fish and chips I'm into though and it includes prosecco and oysters at the Auckland Fish Market.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Those inner city trails that involve you visualising the original landform. The original shoreline walk between Point Erin and Parnell Baths is probably the best of them with plenty of markers, historic information and public artworks helping you reconcile what you are walking on with what was there before. Queen St for Waihorotiu, the Karangahape and Great North Rd ridge line including the Grafton Bridge (consider the excavation for the motorway!) and extending to Pukekawa. Auckland is often decried for its lack of heritage, but that only applies if you're not thinking beyond the built environment.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Another going-out question, makes me think this is a regular thing for people. The last gig I went to was at The Wine Cellar, which is about as ideal a setting as I would want really and if I think back a bit the memorable venues are Saint James, Whammy and Galatos.

Favourite place to find a bargain ?

This isn't easy, I don't know that you can reliably find a bargain anywhere at the moment. If you are prepared to spend the time I still believe that you can come out of Real Groovy with something special though. On the food front, the Newton Cafe & Noodle Bar delivers sharply priced Malaysian makan.

• Ross Liew is an art practitioner and curator with more than 15 years of experience and interest in public art, he's been creating and exhibiting art since 1998. He is represented by Limn Gallery under his studio-based title, Oscar Low, and is also known under his street art pseudonym of TrustMe. Ross will be hosting a free talk about public art on October 13 (Thursday) at 59 High St.