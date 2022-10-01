Voyager 2022 media awards
Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Street artist Ross Liew on the coolest spots in the city

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Ross Liew. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, street artist Ross Liew  

Favourite beach?
A pair of neighbouring beaches maybe... White's Beach and Anawhata

