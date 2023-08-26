Kiwi-Samoan baritone Samson Setu. Photo / Inge Teunissen

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Kiwi-Samoan baritone Samson Setu takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Favourite beach would have to be Wenderholm Beach because we had Christmas there every year throughout my childhood.

Favourite brunch spot?

I’m not a brunch person but I do love a steak and cheese pie from Clendon bakery.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Favourite restaurant for dinner that I go to with the boys from The Shades is a small restaurant in Panmure called Xi’an Food Bar and I always order the Hand Pulled Noodles with Spicy and Hot Beef Soup. Can’t go wrong!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

A must-see place in Auckland would have to be Ōtara Flea Markets. Also a good spot for breakfast.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

You have to go to Lil Abners if you’re from the South side after a night out. Nothing like the special sauce from Choice Bar in Papatoetoe and a Yokum burger from Lil Abners.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Kreem Cafe in Manukau is my usual spot after morning training with my friends at Brown Pride gym. Shoutout to the squad.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I grew up in Manurewa and my go-to spot was on McKean Ave but now I go to Takanini Fish Market, where they have the best fish and fried bread if you’re feeling a little naughty.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I’m not much of a hiker but I do love some runs through Totara Park in Manurewa. Great views and a lovely jog through mother nature.

Favourite venue for a gig?

At the moment it would have to be the ASB Waterfront Theatre - such a beautiful performance space. I can’t wait to step out on to that stage as Orpheus.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Finding a bargain in Auckland is like finding a needle in a haystack… good luck!

Samson Setu stars in NZ Opera and Black Grace’s dance-opera collaboration (m)Orpheus, playing 6-10 Sept at ASB Waterfront Theatre Auckland and 20 - 23 Sept at Wellington Opera House. Tickets nzopera.co.nz



