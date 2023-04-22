Liv Parker performs her show Werewolves, Vampires and Harry Styles on 24 – 27 May at Basement Theatre as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress and comedian Liv Parker takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

This is hard to choose just one. One of my favourite parts of living in Tāmaki Makaurau is that I can be on the motorway hustling home from work, stressed about someone not letting me into the lane I need to get to and within 10 minutes I can be in the water and couldn’t be more relaxed. For that reason, my go-to is always Sentinel Beach near Herne Bay.

Favourite brunch spot?

Honey Bones in Grey Lynn is my favourite, and I won’t lie, I have only ever had one dish from there, and I will continue to only order that same dish. The Merguez. Truly delicious.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I am obsessed with Xi’an Food Bar, no. 37. It never lets me down.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Newmarket Tenpin Bowling, on York St on top of the Wilson’s car park. The vibe there is ELECTRIC! There was a live DJ who was incredible and made me feel like I was at the club, while I sipped on my raspberry and Coke.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Food at the end of a night out is vital, so my picks are The White Lady on Karangahape Road - they do a simply divine toastie - and The Federal Diner is another favourite. Or finally, my couch in my flat with a cup of peppermint tea.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I may be 27 but I’m new to the coffee game. I have only just stopped ordering choffees (a snazzier mochaccino) so I’m still exploring. I have phoned a trusted coffee-lover friend to answer this question so here is brother-in-law Micheal McCabe’s hot picks for his local coffee destinations. City: Rumours; Ponsonby: Daily Bread, Eightthirty, Ozone; Newmarket: Candyshop; and Kingsland: The Nest.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

When I’m feeling rich it’s Fish Smith – their fish tacos absolutely slap. When I’m on a tighter budget my go-to is generally anywhere that does a well-battered hot dog.

Favourite trail for a hike?

I absolutely do not hike. I wish I did but truthfully I have been traumatised from my year 10 camp where we walked the Abel Tasman and I proceeded to have a full emotional breakdown on a long drop. I want to get into hiking though, it’s in for 2023. Currently, my go-to hike trail is the strenuous and vigorous streets of the Kingsland suburbs when I do my weekly walks around the neighbourhood.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Basement Theatre has my heart.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I LOVE a bargain – especially when it comes to my wardrobe. Gojo Recycled Store in New Lynn to find such fun affordable vintage pieces!

Liv Parker performs her show Werewolves, Vampires and Harry Styles on 24 – 27 May at Basement Theatre as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.



