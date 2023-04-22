In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actress and comedian Liv Parker takes us on a tour of her top places.
Favourite beach?
This is hard to choose just one. One of my favourite parts of living in Tāmaki Makaurau is that I can be on the motorway hustling home from work, stressed about someone not letting me into the lane I need to get to and within 10 minutes I can be in the water and couldn’t be more relaxed. For that reason, my go-to is always Sentinel Beach near Herne Bay.
Favourite brunch spot?
Honey Bones in Grey Lynn is my favourite, and I won’t lie, I have only ever had one dish from there, and I will continue to only order that same dish. The Merguez. Truly delicious.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
I am obsessed with Xi’an Food Bar, no. 37. It never lets me down.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
Newmarket Tenpin Bowling, on York St on top of the Wilson’s car park. The vibe there is ELECTRIC! There was a live DJ who was incredible and made me feel like I was at the club, while I sipped on my raspberry and Coke.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Food at the end of a night out is vital, so my picks are The White Lady on Karangahape Road - they do a simply divine toastie - and The Federal Diner is another favourite. Or finally, my couch in my flat with a cup of peppermint tea.
Favourite place to get coffee?
I may be 27 but I’m new to the coffee game. I have only just stopped ordering choffees (a snazzier mochaccino) so I’m still exploring. I have phoned a trusted coffee-lover friend to answer this question so here is brother-in-law Micheal McCabe’s hot picks for his local coffee destinations. City: Rumours; Ponsonby: Daily Bread, Eightthirty, Ozone; Newmarket: Candyshop; and Kingsland: The Nest.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
When I’m feeling rich it’s Fish Smith – their fish tacos absolutely slap. When I’m on a tighter budget my go-to is generally anywhere that does a well-battered hot dog.
Favourite trail for a hike?
I absolutely do not hike. I wish I did but truthfully I have been traumatised from my year 10 camp where we walked the Abel Tasman and I proceeded to have a full emotional breakdown on a long drop. I want to get into hiking though, it’s in for 2023. Currently, my go-to hike trail is the strenuous and vigorous streets of the Kingsland suburbs when I do my weekly walks around the neighbourhood.
Favourite venue for a gig?
The Basement Theatre has my heart.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
I LOVE a bargain – especially when it comes to my wardrobe. Gojo Recycled Store in New Lynn to find such fun affordable vintage pieces!
- Liv Parker performs her show Werewolves, Vampires and Harry Styles on 24 – 27 May at Basement Theatre as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.