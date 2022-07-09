Laura McGoldrick reveals her favourite spots in Auckland.

In this new Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Hits radio host Laura McGoldrick tells us her favourite fish 'n' chip shop, where she loves taking out-of-town visitors and her favourite spot for dinner with friends.

Favourite beach?

Cheltenham Beach is a family favourite!

Favourite brunch spot?

St Heliers Bistro, gorgeous view, yummy food, and a playground across the road for the munchkins after brunch.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Ebisu or Azabu (Ponsonby or Mission Bay) - Excellent food and great service, whether it's family night or Mum's night out. My kids love the Azabu kids meals. Another one of my favourites for dinner with friends is Onslow!

Pineapple Carpaccio Yuzu sorbet, sesame meringue, lychee, pink peppercorn dessert currently on the menu at Ebisu restaurant in Britomart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Cibo in Parnell is a special place for our family - so we love to take our friends and family there. Such a gorgeous vibe with fabulous people who make you feel right at home. The most delicious food, try the whitebait and the chocolate brownie or pav for dessert!

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Rooftop QT (especially in summer) is a great place to start or finish the night, great atmosphere and drinks menu.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Amano in Britomart has great coffee... and pastry if you fancy!

Pastries at Amano. Photo / Getty Images

Favourite fish 'n' chips shop?

Kohi Fish and Chips - quick and always friendly. And the best thing is you can take them and eat them down on the beach.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Rangitoto is next on my list - I'll report back!

Favourite venue for a gig

I love going to the theatre, so love The Civic. Last gig I went to was at Eden Park - it was amazing, perfect concert venue but that was a wee while ago. Hoping to go to Ed Sheeran next year, he will be epic at a sold out Eden Park!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My darling friend Toni Street introduced me to Interior Warehouse - such reasonable prices and brilliant customer service.