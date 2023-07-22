My Secret Auckland: Lara MacGregor tells you where to find an ‘out-of-this-world pie’

Lara stars in the comedy adaptation of Macbeth, Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd at SkyCity Theatre, 25 - 29 July. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor and director Lara MacGregor takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

The magic of Karekare Beach is undeniable. As soon as you turn off Piha Road and curve your way down Karekare Road toward the beach you immediately feel the mystery of something special ahead. You can take a short meander to the falls or swim and picnic until the cows come home. *

Favourite brunch spot?

My favourite meal of the day, and tough to choose because the joy of brunch is often trying to find the next best brunch. My best friend introduced me to Ambler in Point Chev. I’ve ordered the smashed avocado on five-grain with feta, lemon, chilli and coriander nearly every visit. Believe me, you get a lot of flak for being a smashed avocado orderer, so it must be good.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I adore the ambience at Casita Miro on Waiheke. Mum surprised me there for my birthday one year and I’ve loved the magical spot in the middle of nowhere ever since. It’s a stunning environment. You’re in an open airy room with lots of light, natural textures and creative touches eating yummy tapas and raciones, and tasting wine from their vineyard.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Kawau Island Historic Reserve. As kids, we stayed at the Sandspit Motor Camp (now defunct) and were taken across to Kawau Island on the mail boat. It has remained an indelible joyous memory. It’s such a fabulous day trip now across on the ferry or water taxi. There are multiple walks to explore, picnic spots to be had, ruins to find and wildlife to look at.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Bed.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Sadly I’ve never liked coffee, but I’m a devout tea drinker. Chapter Book and Tea Shop in Mount Eden touts around 300 specialty teas. Nothing better than real tea made properly complimented by a great book. Or for good tea and a haircut - Dry and Tea - on Wellesley St.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Instead of Fish n Chips ya just gotta head to Blue Rose on Sandringham Road for an out-of-this-world pie. My fav is their Palusami Pie - plus everything else they have on offer.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Wenderholm Perimeter Track is nothing arduous and everything beautiful. If you get fed up walking, jump in the ocean. Stunning.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Factory Theatre in Onehunga. It sits adjacent to multiple rehearsal rooms - Kete Aronui. This little gem of a venue provides flexible, affordable space for artists (and audiences) from varying disciplines. I could be biased because I’m chair of the board, but it really is affordable, and I want more artists to know there is space out there that supports them and their creative endeavours. The Factory is programming now, so get amongst it!

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Devonport has a slew of fab places to find a bargain - Vintage Recycled, Bookmark Secondhand (incredible!), Hospice, Salvation Army Store and the Mission Shop. A great way to spend the day. In fact - if you want to boil all the above down into one place for a day - catch the ferry to Devonport and visit; Cheltenham Beach, Corelli’s for Brunch, Vic Kitchen for dinner, Takuranga/Mt Vic Reserve, Vic Road Wine Bar for later, Lily for coffee, Riba for Fish ‘n Chips, and take the North Head Walk.

* Some west coast roads are still closed following flooding earlier this year and it is advisable to check before travelling.

Lara performs alongside Mark Hadlow in the comedy adaptation of Macbeth, Mr & Mrs Macbeth of Dodson Valley Rd at SkyCity Theatre, 25 - 29 July. Tickets available from iTicket here.







