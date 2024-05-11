Kura Forrester.
In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, comedian and actor Kura Forrester takes us on a tour of her top places.
Favourite beach?
Point Chevalier Beach.
Favourite brunch spot?
Browne St, Avondale.
Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?
Amano.
Favourite place to take a visitor to?
Piha.
Favourite spot to finish a night out?
Groove Bar in Kingsland.
Favourite place to get coffee?
Ol’mate, Avondale.
Favourite fish-and-chip shop?
Green Jade Takeaways, Avondale.
Favourite trail for a hike?
Ōwairaka maunga. Hardly a hike but great for me and my dog!
Favourite venue for a gig?
Powerstation.
Favourite place to find a bargain?
Tatty’s on Ponsonby Rd.
Kura Forrester plays Marama in Ahi & The Stars, one of five entertaining stories in The Motherhood Anthology, a range of genres unified by the theme of ‘motherhood’, inspired by the Māori, Pasifika, Pan-Asian & LGBTQIA+ communities of Aotearoa. The Motherhood Anthology is available on TVNZ+ and was made with the support of NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Perfect Mother’s Day viewing.