Kura Forrester.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, comedian and actor Kura Forrester takes us on a tour of her top places.

Favourite beach?

Point Chevalier Beach.

Favourite brunch spot?

Browne St, Avondale.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Amano.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Piha.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Groove Bar in Kingsland.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Ol’mate, Avondale.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Green Jade Takeaways, Avondale.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Ōwairaka maunga. Hardly a hike but great for me and my dog!

Favourite venue for a gig?

Powerstation.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Tatty’s on Ponsonby Rd.

Kura Forrester plays Marama in Ahi & The Stars, one of five entertaining stories in The Motherhood Anthology, a range of genres unified by the theme of ‘motherhood’, inspired by the Māori, Pasifika, Pan-Asian & LGBTQIA+ communities of Aotearoa. The Motherhood Anthology is available on TVNZ+ and was made with the support of NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Perfect Mother’s Day viewing.



