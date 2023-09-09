Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kura Forrester on cancel culture and her biological clock: ‘I’m feeling that tick louder than ever.’

Karl Puschmann
By
9 mins to read
Comedian Kura Forrester describes herself as 'fearless or stupid'. Photo / Matt Klitcscher

Comedian Kura Forrester describes herself as 'fearless or stupid'. Photo / Matt Klitcscher

The truth is no laughing matter. Or is it? Comedian and actor Kura Forrester talks babies, why she’s not afraid of being cancelled and her own brand of comedy.

There’s more than a hint of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle