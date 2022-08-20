Gin Wigmore. Photo / File

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, singer Gin Wigmore tells us her favourite place to go for brunch, her favourite hiking spot and the place she says is the "closest to heaven" she'll ever get.

Favourite beach?

Cheltenham Beach, tucked right in the bay at the north end.

Favourite brunch spot?

Little Bird Kitchen in Ponsonby.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Pasta & Cuore.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Waiheke Island. Specifically Little Palm Beach.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My mum's house, lying out on the deck watching the city lights.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

Crumb Cafe in Grey Lynn.

Favourite fish and chips shop

I don't eat fish, but I do love the chips at Riba's Takeway in Devonport.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Maungawhau.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Black Barn.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My sister's house.

• Gin Wigmore will be touring New Zealand in March 2023.