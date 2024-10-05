Most often my brunches these days are made at home with a fresh loaf of Sesame Spelt Sourdough from Daily Bread Pt Chev. Eaten with poached eggs and a cup of tea outside in the sunshine. Heavenly.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I love Beau. The food is always divine and amazing service. But for a more relaxed affair, my recent go-to has been Parade on Ponsonby Rd. Omg, their buns?! I’m obsessed…

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Maungawhau Mt Eden – but not the top lookout part, the little grassy nook halfway down that looks out towards the Skytower. It’s my favourite little picnic spot when friends from out of town come for a visit. There’s something about the calmness of the city lights from up there that I really like.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

At home on the couch in my dressing gown with a cup of tea.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I don’t drink coffee but I love tea - I enjoy Ozone’s fresh lemon honey ginger turmeric tea for something wholesome in winter months.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

About once a summer I enjoy a fish burger and some chips from The Westmere Fish & Chip Shop. Must be eaten at the beach.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Omanawanui Track. It was the first hike I did post lockdown in 2021 and it was absolutely stunning. The trees, the views, the landscape, the crisp air, it’s seriously invigorating. My sister is visiting from Melbourne soon and I can’t wait to do it with her.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I’ve had so many fun nights at the Powerstation. The perfect balance of intimate yet groovy dance floor energy.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m biased because I volunteer for them, but Everybody Eats. It’s a pay-as-you-feel restaurant that creates a three-course dinner with food that was destined for the rubbish bin. Not only do you get a delicious meal but you also help to save our environment. Win win.

See Katie Rudd perform with the New Zealand Dance Company on October 17 and 18 at Q Theatre with RUA as part of Tempo Dance Festival. For more information, visit: https://www.tempodancefestival.co.nz/







