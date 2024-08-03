Grand Harbour. Go in starving. And try something new every visit. Pay for a live cray and set it free. Go nuts.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Lilian in Grey Lynn. Always a great atmosphere and consistently superb. I would walk over a thousand hot thumbtacks for their lamb ribs and burrata.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Anywhere along the West Coast. That’s a no-brainer. But first, we’d stop at Pie Rolla on K’Road and grab a brisket pie before they sell out.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Collapsed in bed watching Vanderpump Rules with an edible.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Daily Bread Pt Chev or Seabreeze dependent on which way I’m heading. And don’t forget the Waterview Coffee Project doing good community-based work.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Cambodian Takeaways, lovely folk and good cheap eats. Near the Hollywood Avondale. $7 for snapper, I mean come on... you’d be paying $13+ for a piece of snap around the Ponce.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Mercer Bay Loop to hunt for the serial killer or with doggo Oakley Creek trail and waterfall waterview.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Hollywood Avondale. It seems to elevate every performance there - has a true lost-in-time quality. And it has the friendliest and sexiest staff of any venue (they made me say that last part).

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m a Costco Ho. I still have giant jars of artichokes weighing down shelves cos it seemed like such a bargain. Where else can you buy a Tommy Hilfiger shirt, a giant bag of Mochi and a bucket of vegemite?

