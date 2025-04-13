Mamaris in Swanson for falafel and the best vegetable samosa in the west!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Moto Japanese kitchen just off Lincoln Rd. Sushimi delightfully fresh and crisp clean tempura. Friendly, cosy and affordable.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Takaparawha/Bastion Point. The view and ambience is breathtaking and the story of what happened to Ngāti Whātua and the removal of tangata whenua in 1978 is an important event for visitors to know. Up there as well the Michael Joseph Savage Memorial, another chapter in the story of Aotearoa.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

At home around the kitchen table with a cup of tea.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Doesn’t apply to me. Can’t stand the stuff.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Bishops in Green Bay. Also sell raw fish salad, oysters in season, kina and mussels.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Favourite venue is the next booking. At present this is The Māngere Arts Centre, opening Te Tupua-The Goblin on March 15.

Favourite place for a night out?

The Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre for a festival show or the opera.

Favourite place to shop?

Unity Books. I save up and select. What a treat.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Save Mart. Keep hunting, there’s a bargain here somewhere.

Following last year’s successful national tour of Te Tupua - The Goblin, esteemed performer and author John G. Davies brings his one-man show to a series of venues around Tāmaki Makaurau this March and April. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://www.johngdavies.nz/tetupuatour







