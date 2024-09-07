Favourite brunch spot?

Favourite brunch spot is Josys on Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn, undercover outside with lots of hanging plants, the coffee is good (I’m very fussy), mushrooms yummy and so too the dumpling dish with crunchy bean sprouts and a hint of chilli.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends is Yuzu Japanese on Ponsonby Rd, run by a husband and wife team with an air of calmness. Their temaki sushi is three fresh-as seaweed cones, the bento box is good to share washed down with warm sake.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

This would have to be the Auckland Art Gallery, followed by the Domain for a stroll through the Wintergarden fernery and glasshouses bursting with tropical orchids and sweet smelling flowers. Special exhibitions at the Museum are a must visit too.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Favourite spot to finish a night out would be down at Westhaven for the lit-up harbour bridge and city lights, then stargazing on my balcony at home.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Place to get a coffee from is tricky because I have a very particular one I make that is a single shot Americano with coconut oil, whipped cream and topped with cinnamon, although the new Abstract Hotel did a good version.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Favourite place to have fish ‘n’ chips would be Fishsmith on Jervois Rd, but their fish tacos, two in a serve, with lotsa coleslaw are even better, plus I prefer a potato fritter to chips.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Favourite trail for a hike with the best view ever is Rangitoto Island, the black lava surface is like walking on the moon, and looking back at the city is a tremendous reward after the climb.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Favourite venue has to be my own Tiny Theatre at Garnet Station in Westmere with the sexy sophisticated Bar Majenta for pre- and post-show chats. We have regular improv comedy from the women’s troupe FIZZ, live music gigs, open mic comedy and serious theatre experiences too. If I want a night out I’d go to Q Theatre on Queen St.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Place to find a bargain - let me loose in any op shop and I’ll find a gem, there’s lots in Browns Bay, Glenfield, Birkenhead, New Lynn, Mt Eden and up north in Warkworth.

See Verity George perform in Tim Bray Theatre Company’s Mrs Wishy-Washy on from September 21 – October 12 at The PumpHouse Theatre and October 15-18 at Due Drop Events Centre. For more information, visit: https://timbray.org.nz/mrs-wishy-washy/



