Rishabh Kapoor is in Prayas Theatre’s The Clay Cart (November 30-December 8). Photo / Ankita Singh

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Rishabh Kapoor takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Onetangi Beach on Waiheke Island. Picture this: white sands, turquoise waves and an endless view of the ocean. It’s where I go to feel the silence, the vastness and the traveller in me. There are hundreds of gorgeous beaches in Auckland, however, it’s almost a ritual for me to go to Waiheke before a show to spend time with myself and find my characters. To be honest, no one knows this, but I have grabbed my script, sneaked out of the office and just left to be there.

Favourite brunch spot?

Uncle Man’s on K Road. Why it’s my jam? Food has always been a very important part of my life. I love the story behind it, the flavours, the journey - just everything. Beef rendang with freshly made roti from Uncle Man’s is something that gets me going every time.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Hands down, the most difficult question on the list. I wish there was a simple answer to this one. It would be a betrayal of my love for food to pick just one. Although the company of friends can make any meal or place special, I do have a few favourites: Cassia, Kol, Whiskey Bar and Ramen Takara in Ponsonby, BannSang on High Street. One of the reasons I love my Prayas whānau is the after-rehearsal Dominion Rd visit -definitely a ritual. Another of the usual suspects is GoGo Music Cafe. This is the one place where you can chill, eat delicious food and be loud with your company.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

Waiheke Island. I tell this to every guest who visits New Zealand: “You haven’t seen Auckland until you’ve been to Waiheke Island. It’s the plot twist you never saw coming, but can’t stop talking about.” Wine, views and food - it has it all. As I said earlier, it’s my favourite escape spot. I go there pre-show or just as a local guide to my visiting guests. The 25-minute ferry ride and the ever-so-captivating sunsets are a perfect recipe for connection and relaxation.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

It’s either an icecream at Giapo or the sensational food on Dominion Rd. It’s my curtain call, post big scene or my treat after closing night. Be it any of the above, you will find me in these two places for sure.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Amano - it’s my liquid co-star. If coffee were an award, Amano Bakery would be my EGOT. It’s the caffeine kick that says, “Hey, let’s seize the script of the day!” The venue, the vibe, the smell of the fresh loaves of bread. My favourite order is almond milk latte and a freshly baked almond croissant to start my day.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Fish Pot Cafe, Mission Bay. My first introduction to the dish, my first beach day in New Zealand and my first experience with the native food pirates - seagulls - stealing away my fries. All that is what Fish Pot Cafe meant to me. Although the cafe is now permanently closed, it will always be my favourite.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Cornwall Park. Writing these answers made me realise that I have been such an Auckland Central boy ever since I moved to New Zealand. Although I moved to the Shore in 2021, Epsom, Mt Eden and the CBD have always been the centre of my life and Cornwall Park has been my constant. Although there are many more hikes that I love around Auckland, this ranks at the top. It is embarrassing to admit that running to the top of One Tree Hill has been my Rocky moment. Twin Oaks Drive, the cafe and the view from the top - outstanding.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Tapac. I’m being very biased here, but Tapac is my home away from home as Prayas is my family away from family. From my very first time on stage in A Fine Balance in 2015, and spending hours in the studios rehearsing, to leading the stage a few years later for Dara and directing Yatra for Prayas, Tapac has been a constant in my career as an artist. Even though I have performed in the likes of Waterfront and Q, Tapac will always be my fav. I am back here again with Prayas’ new show, The Clay Cart. Please book now! (My producer will be very happy with my cheeky sales pitch.)

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Onehunga Dress Smart. Looking to buy cool new sneakers? A new suit, or cool jandals for the beach season? Look no further - Onehunga Dress Smart is where you need to go. Just one piece of advice from a pro: Monday and Tuesday mornings are the best times if you like to shop in peace.

Rishabh Kapoor performs in Prayas Theatre’s The Clay Cart from November 30-December 8. Tickets on sale soon at https://www.tapac.org.nz/



