Kazim Khan will play the lead role in Tim Bray's upcoming theatrical adaptation The Great Piratical Rumbustification, by Margaret Mahy, in April.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Tāmaki Makaurau-based actor Kazim Khan takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

My favorite beach is Narrow Neck Beach in Devonport. I used to live a three-minute walk away and spent a lot of my summers watching sunrises over Rangitoto and swimming with my friends there. They’ve got a lovely little cafe nearby which is perfect for a good icecream after a hot summer swim. Plus, if it’s the right day, it can be almost empty - having an entire beach to your friends and yourself can be the best experience.

Favourite brunch spot?

My favourite brunch spot would be Corelli’s Cafe, also in Devonport. They do a mean eggs bene and their curly fries are some of the best I’ve tasted. Their outdoor area is gorgeous, with a view of the Devonport township heading down to the water. And if you’re sitting in the right spot, you can see the whole Tāmaki skyline, which goes great with one of their iced coffees.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

I love taking my friends to 1947 in the Tāmaki Makaurau CBD. It’s a traditional Indian restaurant updated with a more modern style. They also have one of the best goat curries I’ve found in Aotearoa. It’s a bit on the pricey side, but their food brings me right back to the home-cooked meals I ate as a kid.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

My favourite tourist-y spot would be the beach in Mission Bay. It’s one of the few townships that are open later than 8pm, with some very good restaurants and a gorgeous view of the coast, and on some nights you can even see the lights of the North Shore.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My favorite spot to go to after a night out is The White Lady food truck off Commerce Street. I’ve been finishing my late nights there since I was 17 and I’ve always loved every bite.They do some of the best burgers I’ve had, and that’s saying a lot, as I used to work as a burger chef. Nothing beats a late night food truck where the food is consistently delicious and conveniently located near the train, ferry and bus terminals.

The White Lady. Photo / Michael Craig

Favourite place to get coffee?

My favourite place to get coffee will always be Temptation Bakehouse and Cafe in Glenfield. Their dirty chais were something to behold, and when I was studying at film school, it was my go-to every morning. Good coffee and nostalgia has me visiting it every time I’m back on the shore, and they have yet to disappoint me. Plus, sometimes I’ll get to chat to some new film students looking to make a start in the industry, and it’s always great getting to see what new talent I may work with someday.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

This one changes a lot, but currently my favourite fish-and-chip shop is the Point Chev takeaway outlet on the corner of Great North Road and Premier Ave. Their food is crispy as, their portion sizes are more than enough, and it’s right near where I live - and if I haven’t made it clear, convenience is a very important factor of my food eating habits.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Now I’m not much of a hiker - you’d be hard-pressed to even get me outside in general, let alone hiking. That being said, my favourite hiking trail is the Mangawhero Forest Walk outside of Ohakune. I did it a couple years back with my best friends, and it was the most fun I’ve had being in a forest. It was easy enough for a beginner like myself and it felt like we had the whole forest to ourselves.

Favourite venue for a gig?

My favourite venue for a gig has got to be Ding Dong Lounge in the CBD. It’s a bit underground, but the intimate space means you really feel the energy of every note that’s being played. I’ve seen some incredible artists perform there and have even mustered up the courage to get on the stage myself a few times. Everyone in the space is welcoming to whoever comes in the door and the diversity and talent of the performers never ceases to amaze me.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

My favorite place to find a bargain would be any of the op-shops in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and towards Kaiapoi as well. They’ve always got some great vintage clothes, and some of my current favourite corduroy items have all come from down there. It’s not somewhere I get to very often, so whenever I do make the trip down south, I hunt as much as I can. They’re especially good compared to the op-shops in Tāmaki Makaurau, which all seem to know exactly what they’re holding and price accordingly - you can find some wicked deals when you go a little way off the beaten path, so to speak.

