Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

My book club has lasted more than 20 years. Here’s how we made it fun

By Jura Koncius
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

"You may not be looking for a book club to make more friends. That’s okay. Ours started as a bunch of neighbours who decided we wanted to read and discuss a book together." Photo/Thinkstock

"You may not be looking for a book club to make more friends. That’s okay. Ours started as a bunch of neighbours who decided we wanted to read and discuss a book together." Photo/Thinkstock

Opinion by Jura Koncius
Jura Koncius covers interiors and lifestyle for the Washington Post.

For more than 20 years, I’ve been in the same book club with five other women who share a love of reading. It’s a source of delight on many levels. These women - two of whom I knew before the club formed - are now all friends. They have become

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save