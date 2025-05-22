The world’s best hotels for book lovers

Each of the six bedrooms is themed around a different Austen family member, while the elegant Monsieur Halavant’s Pantry and the cosy Carriage Snug provide the perfect backdrops for a chapter – or a glass of something stronger. The Drawing Room is ideal for fireside reading or afternoon tea, while the rooftop terrace offers an intimate view over London’s skyline. It’s not just a hotel – it’s a literary salon brought back to life.

Il Salviatino, Florence

Perched on a hillside above Florence, Il Salviatino is a 15th-century villa once owned by poet and art critic Ugo Ojetti, who transformed it into a haven for artists and writers, including Salvador Dali. That creative spirit still stands today across the villa’s expansive grounds, terraced gardens, and storied library.

Guests can read in the atmospheric library – still stocked with literary treasures – or lounge in freestanding bathtubs with a book and a view. A recent refurbishment honours the villa’s artistic legacy while making space for modern comforts, including the serene Aquae Vitali spa. Il Salviatino is a place where the past and present weave seamlessly together.

Il Salviatino’s former owner hosted creative legends like Salvador Dali.

The Jefferson, Washington DC

If you’re after a hotel that blends literary tradition with social impact, The Jefferson in Washington DC is a must-visit. Its elegant Book Room features dark wood panelling, plush seating and an open fire – an inviting setting for anyone with a penchant for history, politics and prose.

But it’s not just for grown-ups. Through their First Library Book Program, the hotel donates a children’s book to the DC Public Library’s Books from Birth programme for every room booked, in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. At The Jefferson, reading isn’t just a pastime – it’s a legacy.

Hotel Belles Rives, Cote d’Azur

Formerly Villa Saint-Louis, Hotel Belles Rives is where F Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald lived in the 1920s while Scott began writing Tender is the Night. Perched above the glimmering Mediterranean in Juan-les-Pins, the hotel is a paean to Art Deco elegance and Jazz Age decadence.

Still run by the same family, Belles Rives celebrates its literary past with Fitzgerald-themed suites, cocktails at Bar Fitzgerald, and a year-long centenary celebration of The Great Gatsby this year. With themed dinners, expert-led tours and curated menus, it’s an immersive experience for anyone who’s ever been swept away by the glamour and tragedy of the Riviera’s most famous literary couple.

Grand Hotel Central houses the founder’s private book collection.

Grand Hotel Central, Barcelona

Barcelona’s Grand Hotel Central is a gateway to Catalan culture – and a hidden gem for bibliophiles. The hotel’s heart is a historic library featuring the personal collection of its founder, politician and cultural patron Francesc Cambo as well as books from authors who have visited over the years.

Reopened in 2024 after a sweeping renovation, the hotel blends luxury with legacy. From its rooftop pool and wellness suite to the curated gallery in its entrance hall, Grand Hotel Central offers book lovers a rich taste of Barcelona’s artistic soul.

The Book Village Inn, Hobart, New York

In upstate New York, the charming Book Village Inn is nestled in Hobart’s famous Book Village – home to seven independent bookshops, cosy cafes, and a thriving literary community. The inn’s five rooms are named after iconic authors like Austen and Hemingway, with vintage furnishings, historic details and modern comforts.

Every June, Hobart’s Festival of Women Writers draws readers and writers from across the country for a weekend of readings, workshops and discussions. Year-round, guests can browse rare books, attend public lectures, and stroll among the village’s shelves. Don’t miss Liberty Rock Books, which boasts 50,000 volumes, or Creative Corner Books for vintage cookbooks and DIY inspiration alike.