Music star Kelly Clarkson tipped to take over Ellen DeGeneres show

A music star is matching Ellen's ratings, and could soon take that top spot for good. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson's talk show could take over Ellen's coveted time slot.

The 38-year-old star's eponymous show has been a huge hit with viewers since launching in September 2019, and it could soon replace The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the TV schedule, amid declining viewer numbers.

DeGeneres, 63, has just one year left on her lucrative contract and after her ratings fell by eight per cent, TV bosses are considering a change, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The Kelly Clarkson Show currently airs after Ellen but has recently matched its long-running rival in terms of viewer numbers.

DeGeneres actually owns the rights to her show, meaning she can't be replaced without creating a fresh format with a new host.

Producers at Telepictures are determined to retain the time slot, regardless of whether De Generes extends her stay or not.

A source said: "Kelly would likely get Ellen's time slots, but Telepictures will fight to keep them."

The two hosts are long-time friends. Photo / Getty Images

Clarkson previously admitted she wants to bring people together through her show.

The pop star - who rose to fame on American Idol in 2002 - thinks it's important to unite people from different backgrounds and with different outlooks.

She explained: "There's a lot of negativity happening, a lot of division happening, and one of my big things - even on tour - is to bring people together. My audience is filled with random people that would probably never be in the same place."

Clarkson also admitted to being inspired by the likes of DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

The Behind These Hazel Eyes hitmaker said: "The thing I've learned from people like Jimmy, Seth and Ellen is don't plan too much because life takes hold of the show and things start happening."