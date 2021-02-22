'Music' star Kate Hudson responds to backlash over controversial Sia film

The star of Sia's new movie Music, Kate Hudson, has spoken out in response to criticism over the film's portrayal of people with autism.

In the film, Hudson plays a now-sober drug dealer caring for her little sister, an autistic teenage girl named Music played by Maddie Ziegler.

The movie earned two Golden Globe nominations, with a best actress nod for Hudson, but the film been criticised by many over its portrayal of autistic people - as well as the decision to cast neurotypical Ziegler as someone on the spectrum.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hudson defended the movie, according to Fox News.

"I think when people see the film, that they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it," she told the talk show host.

"But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole — about representation."

She continued: "For me, when I hear that there's anybody that feels left out I feel terrible. It's an ongoing and important dialogue to be had, about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters. It is an important one to have with people, with experts and who know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, truly. I think it's important to say that we are listening."

Sia previously defended the film after critics were upset when she released the trailer on Twitter that she wasn't doing the autistic community justice.

In response to one person's tweet, Sia hit back with: "I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f**king prostitutes or drug addicts but s (sic) as doctors, nurses and singers."

She continued to respond to others, including one who wrote: "Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that - excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic. #NothingAboutUsWithoutUs."

Sia replied, "Maybe you're just a bad actor."

Not long after the Golden Globe nominations were announced, the singer is said to have apologised for including a scene in the film in which Ziegler's character is restrained in a way that could be harmful for autistic people.