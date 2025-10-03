He faced 25 charges, the majority of which alleged sexual assault and drug-related offending.

Tauranga festival promoter Pato Alvarez-Riveros during his 2023 trial. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was found guilty of the indecent assault and attempted unlawful sexual connection of a woman hired as a babysitter.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention on November 10, 2023, and finished serving that sentence late last year.

Alvarez, born in Chile, has been described as one of Australasia’s biggest independent music promoters. He is the Bay Dreams and One Love founder and former owner, was involved in the failed Juicy Fest and involved in more than 200 concerts before his arrest.

Alvarez wrote: “The two charges I am guilty of are indecent assault and attempted unlawful sexual connection, relating to one adult woman. I misread a situation and I will be forever sorry for making her feel unsafe and violated.

“I never intended to deny responsibility for the charges involving this one woman. However, to properly defend myself against the 23 false charges I had to challenge all claims through the legal process.”

The woman he sexually assaulted was 19 and babysitting Alvarez’s children at the time.

Alvarez had entered her bedroom at 3am, pushed her up against a door and tried to force his fingers inside her. She hadn’t met him before the babysitting job, which was in Raglan during the Soundsplash Festival.

Asked about his Instagram comments, his victim, whose name is suppressed, told Stuff she objected to his claim he “misread a situation”.

“He was never invited into my room. I was asleep when he entered, leaving nothing to be misinterpreted. However, it is nice to hear him finally make admissions.”

In comments on Instagram, Alvarez said he had “made a terrible mistake that I’m not proud of, that I regret and that I’m extremely apologetic for”.

“People have every right to dislike me for these actions and I understand completely. I don’t expect anyone to change their minds about me but it is important that false information is corrected. At least then you can hate me based on fact, not fiction.”

The music promoter also criticised that artists had been “spammed with hate and targeted by people urging a boycott of their music, shows or support” because of their participation in events “rightly or wrongly” linked to him.

“I have completed my sentence in 2024 given to me by the court for the two charges I am guilty of. My focus now is on being better for my family, community, and myself, and on ensuring I never repeat the mistakes of my past.”

When Alvarez lost name suppression his victim said the decision was a long time coming and she felt the court process was more traumatic than the crime.

“His actions belong to him, not me and it’s no longer something I have to feel forced to protect. For me, it’s not about revenge. It’s about recognition.”

She said the lifting of name suppression acknowledged victims deserved to be heard and that offenders should be held to the same standard of accountability as anyone else.

“This doesn’t erase what happened, but it does make me feel seen. My hope is that by speaking openly, others who are suffering in silence know they’re not alone and that the system will continue to put victims’ voices first.”

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334

Text 4334

Email support@safetotalk.nz

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station – click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.