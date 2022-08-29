Johnny Dep did indeed make a surprise cameo at the Video Music Awards. Photo / Supplied

Music's wildest night is here, with the MTV VMAs underway in New Jersey.

The annual awards ceremony is airing on Foxtel's MTV channel, with LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow co-hosting the festivities.

And it turns out earlier reports were true, Johnny Dep did indeed make a surprise cameo.

In what was being touted as a mainstream "comeback" for the 59-year-old actor, he featured briefly at the beginning of the show as the Moonman statue.

In scenes that were in stark contrast to the Virginia courtroom he spent five weeks in back in May, Depp's unusually clean-cut face was superimposed inside the astronaut costume, which was held by wires above the stage.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star then made a cheeky joke about needing work in what was clearly a pre-recorded segment.

"I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, weddings, wakes ... Any old thing you need," Depp was heard saying.

"And you know what? I needed the work."

Fans of Amber Heard took to Twitter to label the stunt "embarrassing".

Imagine being a Johnny Depp fan who has been calling this Depp's big #VMAs comeback when all it is is his face projected on a helmet. SO Embarrassing. #DVMAs pic.twitter.com/xUNQIHfQeX — LeaveHeardAlone #DARVODepp (@LeaveHeardAlone) August 29, 2022

I started off the night being so mad and upset that Johnny Depp was attending the #VMAs. But now I’m genuinely cracking up because how embarrassing for him and he is being DRAGGED and I’m here for it. #DVMAs #IStandWithAmberHeard #MoonManDepp — YOU ARE HEARD (@iBelieveYouA) August 29, 2022

Others jumped to defend the actor, declaring they were happy to see him.

Elsewhere, Fergie made her long-awaited comeback to live performing for the first time in four years, opening the show singing one of her biggest hits, Glamorous, where she was joined by Harlow.

The Black Eyed Peas singer wore a sparkling two-set with the words '"First Class" emblazoned across her top and skirt.

Lizzo followed up the opening number with a high-energy showing of her latest hits, About Damn Time and 2 Be Loved.

One of the early winners of the night, who else but Taylor Swift?

The pop powerhouse made a surprise appearance at the awards ceremony, where she accepted the award for Best Longform Video for the 10-minute version of her heartbreak anthem, All Too Well.

"Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right," Swift said.

Snoop Dogg couldn't have been any more on-brand with his performance, where he was seen holding a giant joint.

The rapper performed alongside Eminem in a set which kicked off with the two appearing as animated characters before they hit the stage in real-time.

Tonight's Michael Jackson Video Vanguard honouree, Minaj, performed a full career-spanning medley, starting with her show-stealing verse in the 2010 Kanye West single Monster and ending with a performance of her latest single, the US number one Super Freaky Girl.

Earlier, it was all about the red carpet, before celebrities headed inside the Prudential Centre where a star-studded line-up of performers are taking the stage, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Blackpink and Eurovision rockers Maneskin.

On the awards front, Harlow is leading the nominations alongside Harry Styles, with eight nods apiece. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift trail closely behind with five nominations each.