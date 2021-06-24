Movie review: Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, left, and Ryan Reynolds in a scene from The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Photo / AP

A cast filled with some of Hollywood's most charismatic stars is entirely sqaundered in this redundant action comedy sequel that seemingly goes out of its way to not be entertaining.

Elite private bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) is on sabbatical after the events of the first film when Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek) shows up and drafts him in to recover her kidnapped hitman husband Darius (Samuel L. Jackson). With that situation sorted relatively quickly, the trio are then tasked by an interpol agent (Frank Grillo) with helping to bring down a Greek terrorist played by Antonio Banderas.

It's all really just an excuse for a series of loud but inelegantly shot action sequences, and some even louder bickering between the actors.

Although they are two of the world's most winning leading men, Jackson and Reynolds didn't demonstrate a huge amount of chemistry in their first outing together, and that situation hasn't been remedied here.

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Samuel L Jackson in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Photo / AP

Jackson appears disinterested, and the limits of Reynolds' quipy smarm are tested. There is a galling amount of product placement for Reynolds' gin brand, perhaps revealing the principal motivation for his involvement.

Hayek is a welcome addition after her extended cameo last time around, but the film seems to think the most interesting thing about her is her chest.

Grillo, a mainstream action star-in-waiting yet to be fully utilised by Hollywood, provides some gusto, and Banderas has some fun as an over-the-top bad guy. Neither performance can salvage this incoherent mess.

A large percentage of mainstream cinema could be described as expensive nonsense. I love expensive nonsense. This is bad expensive nonsense.

It's sad because you can perceive the intentions: all parties clearly just wanted to provide some big dumb fun. They nailed the dumb part, and forgot to inject any actual fun.

Star rating: One star

Quick take: Action sequel that takes the word "unnecessary" to new heights.

Reviewed by: Dominic Corry

.