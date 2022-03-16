Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Movie review: Deep Water

3 minutes to read
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in erotic thriller Deep Water, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in erotic thriller Deep Water, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Dominic Corry
By
Dominic Corry

Dominic Corry is a freelance entertainment writer and film critic.

Cinema's foremost modern purveyor of the erotic thriller attempts to bring the almost-extinct sub-genre back to life with this diverting effort about an especially complicated marriage.

With 9 ½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.