Nicole Kidman and Kate Hudson. Photos / Getty Images

Straight after winning a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2001, Almost Famous star Kate Hudson was determined on landing one iconic role - she was desperate to play Satine in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge!

Hudson revealed in an interview on The World’s First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster the one role that she really wanted, which eventually went to Nicole Kidman, according to Decider.

Nicole Kidman stars in Baz Lurhmann's musical Moulin Rouge!

“One of my favourite auditions I ever did was with Baz Luhrmann,” Hudson confessed while discussing Hollywood’s tense audition process. “We had a piano player and he had a camera – it was like playing make-believe.”

The Fool’s Gold actress went on to say that she had the best time workshopping the role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! with Luhrmann. However, the Elvis director ultimately decided to go “way older”, choosing Nicole Kidman to play the part, who is 12 years older than Hudson.

“I really wanted that part, and it was written at the time for a 19-year-old girl, I believe,” Hudson said. “Then what happened was, I was sort of in the auditioning process, and then Nicole [Kidman] had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it.

“And so, of course, it was like, ‘I guess Nicole Kidman’s doing it.’

“I just felt very connected to the way [Luhrmann] does things, so I was bummed out,” she added. “Of course, [I] totally got it, because it’s Nicole. It couldn’t be more different … I really wanted that part.”

After playing the role, Kidman was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.