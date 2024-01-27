Singer-songwriter Morrissey, formerly of the band The Smiths, performs at Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2015, in Dover, Delaware. Photo / AP

Singer-songwriter Morrissey, formerly of the band The Smiths, performs at Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2015, in Dover, Delaware. Photo / AP

Morrissey has cancelled two concerts after “receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion”.

The 64-year-old musician was due to perform at the Honda Center in Anaheim and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, over the weekend but axed both concerts on medical grounds.

His tour manager Donnie Knutson wrote on his Instagram page: “Morrissey is receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion. He has been ordered to rest for two weeks, and he will remain in Zurich.”

Due to the doctor’s advice, Morrissey’s upcoming South American shows were also cancelled, along with the planned South California performances.

(L-R) Guitarist Johnny Marr, singer Morrissey, drummer Mike Joyce and English bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths pose for a portrait before their first show in Detroit during the 1985 Meat Is Murder Tour. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Morrissey revealed back in October that he was locked in a battle with Capitol Records over the release of his upcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers.

Morrissey explained the label would return the album to him “for a certain price” as they hadn’t released it.

He told Good Day New York: “This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price.

“It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture.”

The album - which was scheduled for release in February 2023 - reportedly featured production from Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and Andrew Watt, along with collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, and Iggy Pop.