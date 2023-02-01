Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury recently welcomed a little girl. Photo / Instagram / Molly Mae Hughes

A British influencer has revealed the “unusual” name of her newborn baby, admitting people will probably “hate it”.

Molly Mae Hague and her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury, who met on Love Island UK in 2019, welcomed a little girl on January 23.

After releasing their first family photo on Tuesday, the pair have since confirmed the name of their little one - Bambi.

The 23-year-old influencer, who has over 7 million followers, had previously told fans the moniker they’d chosen for their first born was “really, really unusual”, even going as far to speculate many would “hate it”.

It appears her concerns were valid, as social media has been flooded with people weighing in on the choice, prompting Molly Mae to turn off the comments on her post.

The conversation has continued on Twitter, where there were plenty of people who thought it was “beautiful” while others claimed it was “cruel”.

“Molly Mae is the prime example of ‘Remember you are naming an adult human not a baby’,” one wrote.

“Guys I’m gonna be so real with you rn [right now]. Bambi is a dreadful name. Stop naming babies and start naming people,” another raged.

As another claimed: “Bambi Fury sounds like the name of a knock-off Disney parody.”

“I’m afraid to say that when I saw Molly Mae’s baby name, I laughed out loud,” another confessed.

“Do some people not think about the fact that their child keeps that name for the rest of their life LMFAO imagine a grown adult called Bambi,” one lamented.

Others however were quick to defend the choice, stressing “influencers are humans too” and describing the backlash as an “over-reaction”.

I feel like people constantly forget that influencers are still human beings lmao, even if you’re not a fan of Molly Mae can’t you see that it’s just cruel to berate her choice of baby name to the point of her turning off comments — sazzy (@sarahlostctrl) January 31, 2023

Bambi isn’t that bad of a name. People are overreacting because it’s Molly Mae’s baby. — Nenyé 🎒 (@ceetheunknown) January 31, 2023

Molly Mae having to turn her comments off on her baby’s name post is so sad. It’s not your kid, you don’t need to share that you don’t like the name. Let them be happy ffs — tan🖤 (@tanianaorozy_x) January 31, 2023

While many more described the name as “cute” and “adorable”.

Unpopular opinion but Molly Mae & Tommy calling their baby girl Bambi is actually the cutest🥺

Such a cute name😍 the child is born into wealth they’re obviously not going to have a name like Anna🤷🏼‍♀️ — Holl☽ (@HollieLou_xo) January 31, 2023

Surely I can’t be the only person other than Molly Mae who likes her baby girls name Bambi…



And I don’t care how basic white girl I sound, I would die for Molly Mae — Freya Harvey (@Freya76521110) January 31, 2023

The controversial choice in name comes after fans were outraged Molly Mae and Tommy’s baby reveal was “ruined” by YouTube star Jake Paul.

The professional boxer has been trying to get Fury into the ring for a highly publicised fight since 2021, and took to Twitter on January 28 to state the British sports star had “no excuse” now the baby was born.

However, the couple didn’t go public with their child’s birth until Jan 31.

As a result, loyal fans their loyal fans were up in arms, claiming a special moment was “ruined” by the American YouTuber.

“Jake Paul is wrong for this, he is just trying to do anything that will get under Tommy Fury’s skin,” one TikTok user declared in a now viral video.

“He knows Molly-Mae would have wanted to announce this herself.”

The video prompted a flurry of support from other social media users who all agreed Paul was “wrong” for revealing the baby had been born before Molly-Mae and Fury had the chance to share the news themselves.

“I feel sorry for Molly for not being able to announce it how she wanted to,” one commented.

“If I was Molly I’d be fuming,” another said.

As another raged: “He ruined it.”

The pair have since scheduled their clash for February 26 in Saudi Arabia after two previous fights were cancelled, leaving tension between the pair bubbling.