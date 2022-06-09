"Hanson as men ... I'm not sure how I feel about that!" one commenter wrote. Photo / Getty Images

"Hanson as men ... I'm not sure how I feel about that!" one commenter wrote. Photo / Getty Images

Viewers of a popular UK morning show are complaining they feel "old" after 90s teen pop group Hanson appeared on the programme 25 years after the release of their worldwide smash hit MMMbop.

As reported by the Sun, the American boy band joined hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield yesterday on the set of This Morning, and all looked noticeably more grown-up and less blonde than fans may remember.

The brothers have released six albums since their 1997 debut and now have 15 children among the three of them. The oldest member and guitarist Isaac, 41, has three, the youngest member and drummer, Zac, 36, has five, and lead singer Taylor, 39, has seven.

The group took part in the interview to promote their new track Child At Heart, but some fans are struggling to come to terms with the brothers' new look:

This isn’t Hanson - what have you done with the real Hanson boys ?

#ThisMorning — Steve B (@SteveB2Notts) June 7, 2022

#Hanson as men 😲 I'm not sure how I feel about that 🤔😍😳😅 #ThisMorning — Sarah (@JoviGirl_1980) June 7, 2022

What have you done with the real Hanson, they can't be that old now surely #ThisMorning — 1 👋 2 👋 3 👋 🔔🔔🔔 (@ResidentJobber) June 7, 2022

Hanson now look like accountants. #ThisMorning — Victoria (@ToriaTowers) June 7, 2022

When you see @hansonmusic on @thismorning and you realise MMMbop was 25 years ago.

Ok, now I'm old. #thismorning — Rebecca Clayton 🐝 (@BexClayton71) June 7, 2022

As the TV hosts looked back on the trio's musical success, even Willoughby admitted to feeling a bit old.

Speaking about the hit song that saw them shoot to fame, Taylor explained,"One of the things that made it work for us is that it was our song – it wasn't somebody else's idea.

"When you're writing your own music, you're thinking about it like, 'What will my music be? What will people be getting from that?'"

Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Zac Hanson (back) of Hanson perform at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

The group finished the interview with a performance of their new song and even treated viewers to a modern rendition of their classic hit MMMBop.

Hanson's upcoming album is called Red Green Blue, for which the bandmates have written five songs each. They are also gearing up for a new international tour, heading to New Zealand in November.

As of 2019, Taylor's net worth was NZ$31 million. Hanson's smash-hit 1997 album Middle of Nowhere earned around NZ$13 million.

The band initially performed as the Brothers Hanson before changing their name to just Hanson.

They took part in last year's season of the Masked Singer US where they competed as the three Russian dolls.