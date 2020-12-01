Millie Bobby Brown's tearful plea after she was filmed without her permission

Millie Bobby Brown posted a tearful message on Instagram after she felt disrespected by a fan. Photo / Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown felt "uncomfortable and disrespected" when a fan filmed her without her permission.

The Stranger Things star felt harassed by a fan over the weekend when she was out Christmas shopping and she refused to be videoed, but the young fan did so anyway.

Getting tearful in a video posted on her social media accounts, Millie admitted: "I'm a human being. It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary. I'm making this video to say, you have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are or what they do, show respect."

And in a later message on her official page, she added: "I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected. It is important to set your boundaries and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another!"

millie bobby brown just posted on her instastory talking about how once again people forget that celebrities ARE human beings. no matter who they are you have to respect them and be kind, making someone uncomfortable it’s not cool. pic.twitter.com/76y1gEafmY — thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Millie previously revealed her anxiety is worsened by fame.

She said: "I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I'm having a bad day or I'm feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, 'Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,' those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more."

Millie has a lot of "faith" in herself and has always spoken out.

She shared: "I do have a lot of faith in myself. As a young person and as a young girl I was very listened to so I'm very lucky that I get to tell my story of that experience. But listen, I came out of the womb having a voice. My mom was like, 'Mill, you need to shut up.' I've always had something to say!"